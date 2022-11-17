Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Growth Factors, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecast till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 17, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Industry Overview

The global Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market size is expected to reach USD 10.52 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2028. the growing demand for solutions over concerns related to digestive health is expected to augment the market growth. Diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting are a few of the symptoms observed in COVID-19 patients. Studies on using probiotics against coronavirus infection have been carried out since the disease outbreak in 2020. For instance, in May 2020, a Spanish company BIOITHAS registered a clinical trial that includes administering probiotic capsules to adult COVID-19 patients requiring hospitalization. The study hypothesis states that probiotics are expected to have a positive effect on the gut microbiome and thereby reduce the severity of coronavirus infection.

The potential of probiotics in improving the symptoms of COVID-19 is expected to boost market growth. The rising application scope of probiotics in feminine health is further expected to fuel the product demand. Poor urogenital health due to microbial imbalance can lead to the occurrence of conditions, such as infertility, bacterial vaginosis, and preterm birth in women. Supplements, such as Garden of Life’s Once Daily Women’s probiotic capsules improve vaginal health and are thereby expected to gain traction. The shelf life of these products depends on factors, such as moisture, heat, and chemical stability. These are critical parameters for both manufacturers and suppliers of probiotic products.

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global probiotics dietary supplements market on the basis of form, end-user, and region:

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Chewables & Gummies, Capsules, Powders, Tablets & Softgels and Others.

The capsules segment dominated the market with a share of more than 33.8% in 2020. Capsules, such as Capsugel DRcaps, have a modified release mechanism that is intended for targeted release of probiotics in the gut that increases its absorption efficiency compared to traditional capsules.

segment dominated the market with a share of more than 33.8% in 2020. Capsules, such as Capsugel DRcaps, have a modified release mechanism that is intended for targeted release of probiotics in the gut that increases its absorption efficiency compared to traditional capsules. The chewables & gummies segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as products in the forms are sweet and easy to consume.

Powders are easy to consume for people having difficulties swallowing capsules or tablets. Thus, manufacturers are developing products in powder form that are readily mixed with water, juice, or milk.

Based on the End-User Insights, the market is segmented into Infants, Children, Adults and Geriatric.

The adults segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 52.7% in 2020. Rising cases of gastrointestinal problems in adults have pushed the development of probiotic supplements.

Probiotic supplements for infants are commonly offered in powder or liquid forms, wherein the products do not have their own taste. These products therefore can be easily mixed with infant formulas, pumped breast milk, and other liquids that are fed to the baby.

Probiotics Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The major business players in the industry invest extensively in R&D to expand their product portfolio and focus on developing new formulations with superior properties to meet the growing demands.

Some prominent players in the global Probiotics Dietary Supplements market include

Probi

Vitakem Nutraceutical, Inc.

Hansen Holding A/S

ProbioFerm

Probium

ADM

Joseph Mercola

Deerland Probiotics and Enzymes, Inc.

DSM

BioGaia

Order a free sample PDF of the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter