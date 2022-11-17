Worldwide Demand For Moisture Curing Adhesives Industry Is Poised To Surge 1.8x To Reach Us$ 10.74 Billion By 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market by Composition (Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate, Polyolefin, Silicone-based Moisture Curing Adhesives), by End-Use (Automotive, Construction, Textiles, Woodworking) & Region – Global Forecast 2021-2031

The global moisture curing adhesives industry is expected to garner a value share worth US$ 6 Bn for FY 2021. The market is poised to surge 1.8x to reach US$ 10.74 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Growth is likely to be driven by extensive applications in the construction and automotive sectors.

Prominent Key players of the Moisture Curing Adhesives market survey report:

Arkema S.A

Jowat Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Dow

Sika AG

H.B Fuller Company

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Daubert Chemical Company

Key Segments Covered

Composition Silicone-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Polyolefin-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Cyanoacrylate-based Moisture Curing Adhesives Polyurethane-based Moisture Curing Adhesives

End Use Industry Moisture Curing Agents for Automotive Moisture Curing Agents for Construction Moisture Curing Agents for Textiles Moisture Curing Agents for Wood Working Moisture Curing Agents for Other End Use Industries



What insights does the Moisture Curing Adhesives Market report provide to the readers?

Moisture Curing Adhesives fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Moisture Curing Adhesives player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Moisture Curing Adhesives in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Moisture Curing Adhesives.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Moisture Curing Adhesives

Latest industry Analysis on Moisture Curing Adhesives Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Moisture Curing Adhesives Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Moisture Curing Adhesives demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Moisture Curing Adhesives major players

Moisture Curing Adhesives Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Moisture Curing Adhesives demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

How the market for Moisture Curing Adhesives has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Moisture Curing Adhesives on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Moisture Curing Adhesives?

Why the consumption of Moisture Curing Adhesives highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

