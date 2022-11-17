Vehicle Mounted Spotlight Market Is Expand At A CAGR of 5.1% To Reach US$ 1,082.9 Million by 2032

The global vehicle mounted spotlight market is set to surpass a valuation of US$ 656.3 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 1,082.9 million by the end of 2032.

Sales of vehicle mounted LED spotlight accounted for around than 2/3rd of the global spotlight market by the end of 2022.

With the recovery of several industries such as construction, food, agriculture, ATVs etc. after the Covid-19 pandemic, the vehicle-mounted spotlight market has seen an increase in sales as these industries play a major role in the utilization of these devices. When compared to the pre-pandemic period, the sales of the product have now improved due to better technology and budget-friendly options in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers of the vehicle mounted spotlight systems industry worldwide such as Golight Inc., Unity Manufacturing Co., Larson Electronics, KH Industries Inc., Spartaco LLC, KC HiLiTES Inc., Whelen Engineering Company Inc. etc are putting emphasis and making an effort on launching new products that are technologically more advanced than their competitors and are making use of marketing strategies such as collaborations and acquisitions to improve production capacities, gain a larger market share and improve market penetration.

In 2022, LarsonElectronics announced the release of a dual spot/flood combo LED work light bar. This aluminium body light bar is LED based and produces light of 7,680 lumens. The LEDs used in this are the Cree LEDs which are very lightweight

Key Companies Profiled :

Golight Inc.

Unity Manufacturing Co.

Larson Electronics

KH Industries Inc.

Spartaco LLC

KC HiLiTES Inc.

Whelen Engineering Company Inc.

Segmentation of Vehicle Mounted Spotlight Market Industry Research

By Light Source : LED HID Halogen Incandescent

By Wattage : Below 25 W 25-50 W 50-100 W 100-150 W Above 150 W

By Lumens : Below 2500 Lumens 2500-5000 Lumens 5000-10000 Lumens Above 10000 Lumens

By Control Type : Wired Wireless Hybrid

By Module Shape : Round Square

By End Use : Construction Agriculture Utility Industrial

By Sales Channel : Direct-to-Customer Third Party Online Channel Specialty Stores Modern Trade Channel

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



