With 4% CAGR, Demand for ECG Equipment Is Projected To Reach A Valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031| Fact.MR

Fact.MR’s cables and leads for medical equipment industry analysis shows that the global market was valued at US$ 4.5 Bn in 2020, and is projected to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4%. Demand for ECG equipment is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031.

On the other hand, manufacturers of economical, high-frequency cardiovascular accessories purchased on a daily basis by hospitals felt the pinch of the crisis, as hospitals and healthcare facilities trimmed down their capital expenditure. With rising concerns regarding infection control and transmission, medical centers are opting to use disposable medical equipment, increasing demand for cables and leads for medical equipment in the healthcare industry.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global cables and leads for medical equipment market to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

ECG equipment projected to reach around US$ 2.7 Bn by 2031.

Pacemakers projected to record around 2.9% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 1.2% CAGR over the forecast period 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 1.3 Bn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand at above 3% CAGR over next 10 years.

“Increasing adoption of newer and innovative monitoring devices in medical & healthcare applications expected to boost demand for cables and leads for medical equipment,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

Rising environmental concerns have increased focus on the creation of ecofriendly cables and leads for medical equipment.

Nikomed USA recently introduced BioWire, a non-metallic disposable and universal lead wire system that is recyclable. These leads are easily disposable and can be incinerated without the need for extra processing or preparation.

Increasing number of players are now focused on providing products with better efficiency and lower risk rates.

Key Companies Profiled :

Boston Scientific Corporation

3M Company

Abbott Laboratories

Cables Unlimited

ConMed Corporation

Flexible Wire and Cable, Inc.

Schiller Americas Inc.

Curbell Medical Products, Inc.

Medtronic, Inc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Sorin Group Cardiac Rhythm Management

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Key Segments in Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Industry Research

Product Cables Leads

Application Pacemakers Defibrillators EEG ECG

End User Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment at Hospitals Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment at Ambulatory Care Centers Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment at Academic Research Institutes Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment at Specialty Clinics



Questionnaire answered in the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment Market report include:

How the market for Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment?

Why the consumption of Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market. Leverage: The Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Cables and Leads for Medical Equipment market.

