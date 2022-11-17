Consumer Appliance Coatings Market Are Expected To Grow At A Robust 5.4% CAGR by 2031

Revenues in the consumer appliance coatings market are expected to grow at a robust 5.4% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, reaching a value of US$ 1.4 Bn in 2021.

As per Fact.MR’s analysis, key players are relying on innovations, product developments, and sustainability initiatives to gain an edge in the market.

Top 5 players account for nearly 45% share in the market. Globally, the key exporters of consumer appliance coatings include the U.S., China, and Japan.

Competitive Landscape

With the competition getting tougher, key players in the consumer appliance coatings market are emphasizing on improving the quality and quantity of their products to sustain their positions in this space.

For instance, Tiger Corporation launched its new extensive range of consumer appliance coatings, such as powder coatings, digital printing solutions, and thermoset material for SLS 3D printing, 3D metallic coatings, and others.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd launched its new range of consumer appliance coatings with special focus on safety, texture, and finishing, for a wide range of consumer appliances, starting from refrigeration to home laundry.

Henkel Printed Electronics announced its partnership with Extra Horizon aiming at joint development of advanced healthcare applications in printed electronics.

AkzoNobel announced the acquisition of Colombia-based paints and coatings company Grupo Orbis in order to expand its long-term position in South and Central America.

Analyst’s Viewpoint

“The domestic appliance industry, especially the refrigeration segment, is growing exponentially, which is aiding growth of the consumer appliance coatings market. The global refrigeration industry is set to cross US$ 25 billion by 2030, creating ample of opportunities for key market players. Surge in demand for epoxy resins is anticipated to further spur market growth over the coming years.”

Market Segmentation

Fact.MR’s research study assesses the global consumer appliance coatings market in terms of application, resin, and region.

This report presents extensive market dynamics and trends associated with different segments of the market and their influence on the growth prospects of the global consumer appliance coatings market.

Application Refrigeration Large Cooking Appliances Home Laundry Other Applications

Resin Epoxy Epoxy PE Hybrid Other Resins

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa (MEA)



