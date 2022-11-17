Ductile Iron Pipes Market In Europe Has Reached A Valuation Of US$ 1.16 Billion In 2022

In 2022, the European market for ductile iron pipes was valued at US$1.16 billion. Sales of ductile iron pipes are predicted to grow in the region at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching US$ 1.63 billion by the end of 2032.

The most recent Fact.MR report on the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market. It provides trustworthy data on the market’s drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for Europe Ductile Iron Pipes. Aside from that, the research provides a thorough picture of the demands and consumption of various products/services associated to the growth dynamics of the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market from 2016 to 2021.

The research provides a complete study of several routes in various segments of the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market from 2022 to 2032. It includes information on the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market in several parts, including major players, competitive landscape, opportunity assessment, regional segmentation, and application/end-use analysis.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers in the European ductile iron pipes market are concentrating their efforts on product innovation for introducing pipes of supreme quality. They are also launching pipes that can perform effectively against ground displacement.

Manufacturers have developed an efficient way of protecting ductile iron pipes against microbean action, strengthening the self-protection qualities of ductile iron, and enabling these pipes to withstand aggressive conditions.

For instance :

  • Saint-Gobain PAM signed an agreement to divest its pipe business in China in 2021. The group is likely to sell around 67% of its Chinese pipe business to a consortium.
  • Svobodny Sokol LLC began ductile iron pipe production for Hungary in 2020, for water supply.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of ductile iron pipes positioned across European countries, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation Of Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Industry Research

  • Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Diameter :

    • DN 80 – DN 300 Ductile Iron Pipes
    • DN 350 – DN 1000 Ductile Iron Pipes
    • DN 1100 – DN 1200 Ductile Iron Pipes
    • DN 1400 & DN 2000 Ductile Iron Pipes
    • DN 2000 and Above Ductile Iron Pipes

  • Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Application :

    • Ductile Iron Pipes for Potable Water Distribution
    • Ductile Iron Pipes for Sewage & Wastewater
    • Ductile Iron Pipes for Irrigation
    • Ductile Iron Pipes for Mining
    • Others

  • Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By External Protection :

    • Zn/Zn-Al + Bitumen/Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes
    • PE Ductile Iron Pipes
    • PU Ductile Iron Pipes
    • Ceramic Epoxy Ductile Iron Pipes

  • Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Sales Channel :

    • Direct Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes
    • Indirect Sales of Ductile Iron Pipes

  • Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market By Country :

    • Germany
    • Italy
    • France
    • Spain
    • U.K.
    • Russia
    • BENELUX
    • Rest of Europe

Through This Report, Reader Gets Insights And Assessments On Following Aspects:

  • Latest guidelines in important sectors influencing the overall demand in the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market
  • Detailed profiling of diverse companies operating in this market
  • Important trends underlining high investments by top shareholders in diverse countries
  • Shifting consumer preferences and latest trends in key industries
  • Latest opportunities for investments in diverse technology and product/service types
  • Varying demand and consumption of diverse product segments

The insights and estimations offered in this report are the output of consistent research by Factmr analysts. The unique approach and effective guidance offered in this report will help stakeholders to comprehend the growth dynamics of the Europe Ductile Iron Pipes Market.

