The Europe High Temperature Coatings Market Is Anticipated To Surpass US$ 2.15 Billion By 2032-End

The latest industry analysis on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories Product, Application, Sales Channel. Insights on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

The detailed research report on the global (EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS) market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes not of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market. Consumption of high temperature coatings across Europe is estimated to reach a value of US$ 2.15 billion by the end of 2032, up from US$ 1.46 billion at present, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

The EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS study outlines the key regions along with the countries contributing the most in the respective regions. The report presents detailed insights about each market player, including SWOT analysis, main market information, market share, revenue, pricing and gross margin. Prominent players covered in this research are

  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Beckers Group
  • Special Technologies, LLC
  • Hempel A/S
  • Chemo International Ltd.
  • Jotun A/S
  • Weilburger Coatings GmbH
  • TEKNOS
  • Elsevier GmbH
  • Wacker Chemie AG
  • Axalta Coating Systems GmbH

Key EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Survey Highlights and Projections

  •  MR analysis provides EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS demand-supply assessment, revealing EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales to grow from US$ 1.46BN in 2021 to US$ 2.15BN in 2032
  • The report provides sales outlook on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS, opining EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS revenues to register a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2032
  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the European high temperature coatings market are focusing on introducing innovative coatings to protect components and products against resistance and corrosion.

Companies are also investing their resources into developing new protective coatings for electronic equipment from extreme temperature changes and rust.

These strategies, along with acquisitions and product portfolio expansion, are set to provide market players with a larger market pie share over the years ahead.

For instance :

  • AkzoNobel N.V. completed the acquisition of Grupo Orbis in 2022. The acquisition of a paints and coatings company based in Colombia is likely to strengthen the position of AkzoNobel in Latin America.
  • Hempel A/S acquired Farrow & Ball in 2021. It is an iconic decorative paint and wallpaper company, and this acquisition is to support the growth ambition of the company within the decorative segment.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of high temperature coatings positioned across countries in Europe, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS
  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
  • Post COVID consumer spending on EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS: The report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior
  • Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS report provide to the readers?

  • EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of EUROPE HIGH TEMPERATURE COATINGS in detail.

Europe High Temperature Coatings Industry Research by Category

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Type :

  • Silicone High Temperature Coatings
  • Acrylic Silicone
  • Aluminum Pigmented Silicone
  • Epoxy High Temperature Coatings
  • Epoxy Novolac High Temperature Coatings
  • Aluminum High Temperature Coatings
  • Polyurethane High Temperature Coatings
  • Perfluoroalkoxy Alkane High Temperature Coatings
  • PPS High Temperature Coatings
  • PTFE High Temperature Coatings
  • Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Technology :

  • Water-based High Temperature Coatings
  • Solvent-based High Temperature Coatings
  • Solid-based High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Component :

  • Single Component
  • Two Components
  • Multiple Components

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Coating Surface :

  • Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Others

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Curing Mechanism :

  • Ambient-cured High Temperature Coatings
  • Heat-cured High Temperature Coatings
  • UV-cured High Temperature Coatings
  • Solvent-cured High Temperature Coatings

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Use Case :

  • New Construction
  • Repair-Rehabilitation

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Surface Temperature Range :

  • 300°F-500°F
  • 500°F-700°F
  • 700°F-900°F
  • 900°F-1100°F
  • 1100°F-1300°F
  • 1300°F-1500°F
  • 1500°F-2000°F
  • 2000°F-2500°F
  • 2500°F-3000°F
  • 3000°F-3200°F

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Application :

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Onshore
  • Pumps
  • Stacks
  • Flares
  • High Temperature Pipes
  • Heat Exchangers
  • Others
  • Offshore
  • Chimney Stacks
  • Flare Stacks
  • Steam Pipes
  • Single-Cavity Blowout Preventer
  • Heat Exchangers
  • Sub Sea Coolers
  • Others
  • Water & Wastewater Treatment
  • Boilers
  • Steam Pipes
  • Heat Exchangers
  • Plate Exchangers
  • Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers
  • Marine Industry
  • Marine Boilers
  • Engines
  • Reactor Compartments
  • Exhausts
  • Others
  • Mining Industry
  • Power Generation Industry
  • Petrochemical Industry
  • High Pressure Pumps & Vessels
  • Pumping Stations
  • Metering Pumps
  • High Temperature Liquid Transfer Pumps
  • Centrifugal Pumps
  • Flares
  • Stacks
  • Others
  • Chemical Industry
  • Boilers
  • Reactors & Other Processing Equipment
  • Tanks & Vessels
  • Steam Lines
  • High Temperature Solvent Transfer Lines
  • Threaded Connectors
  • Others
  • Aerospace Industry
  • Jet Pipes Interiors
  • Jet Engines
  • Nose Cowl Inlets
  • Turbines
  • Vents
  • Bushing
  • Rotary Joints
  • Cams
  • Others
  • Foundry & Refractories

Europe High Temperature Coatings Market by Country :

  • Germany
  • Italy
  • France
  • Spain
  • K.
  • NORDICS
  • BENELUX
  • Rest of Europe

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

 

