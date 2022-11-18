Awareness Regarding Environmental Issues Is Expected To Boost Demand Of Electric Shuttle Market

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Rapid penetration of battery powered vehicles has led to the development of electric shuttles. Although the electric shuttles were initially used for sight-seeing and short distance transportation across golf courses, airports, wineries, and stadiums, national parks, and theme parks, they are gaining steady application in public communication.

With increasing awareness regarding environmental issues and consumption of natural resources, adoption of electric shuttle is likely to rise significantly in the coming years.

Effective Public Commutation Solutions: Major Companies to Focus on Collaborations for Improved Connectivity

To sustain their lead in the competitive market, major companies are concentrating on entering into collaborations and acquisitions. For instance, Toyota has partnered with various e-commerce portals such as Pizza Hut, Amazon, China’s DiDi, and Uber to create a mobility service platform for e-commerce and shared rides, and develop robot-van like pods.

Through the collaboration, the companies are focusing on broadening the scope of deployment of these robotic vans for delivering services, ridesharing or rolling office, and various other mobility services.

As electric shuttles are becoming a popular mode of public communication, ruling authorities across countries are focusing on accommodating connectivity through these shuttles. For example, ruling authorities in the U.S. are encouraging leading companies to develop electric shuttles to offer effective solutions for public commutation.

The ruling authorities are concentrating on creating autonomous test tracks and investing nearly US$ 2 million for the same. Prototype Prime, a hardware and software startup is also focusing on launching an “advanced vehicle accelerator” and bring more partners for the project through collaborations.

Innovative LMP battery and Supercapacitors: Leading Manufacturers to Shift their Focus towards Offering Uninterrupted Services

To maintain pace with the recent trends in the automotive industry, leading manufacturers are focusing on incorporating innovative software and hardware, radical designs, and lightweight materials. For instance, a French transport company, Bollore Group has developed electronic shuttles that contains a battery backup system, supercapacitors, and LMP battery. The backup power system provides a distance coverage of 30 km LMP and battery enables the customers to cover 2 km on a single charge.

In addition, a subsidiary of Blue Solutions that is owned by Bellore Group, BlueSG Pte Ltd in collaboration with Nanyang Technological University has recently launched the first flash-charging electric shuttle in Singapore. The shuttle undergoes charging at the charging station when passengers alight or board from the vehicle. In addition, the electric shuttle is equipped with quick charging and emission-free features, which enables the vehicle to travel long distances.

Quick and Convenient Global Services: Online Rental Applications to Broaden the Scope of Deployment

For quick and convenient services, individuals prefer booking their seats in the public transports through online rental services while returning back home, traveling to the office, or other events. In order to improve their position in the competitive market, the leading companies are engaging in collaborations with the online rental service provides. This has translated into increasing number of passengers for the electric shuttles.

In addition, to offer enhanced connectivity in the cities, service providers are offering commutation services to the individuals near the metro stations and bus stations. Convenience in booking the seats in the public transportation such as electric shuttles has led to an increase in the number of passengers. Passengers are logging on to various online portals to book their seats in electric shuttles in advance. Some of these rental service portals include OLA, Feedmanseating.com, and SuperShuttle.

