Gluten-Free Baking Mixes Are Predicted To Expand At A High CAGR Of 7.3% To Reach US$ 923.2 Million By 2032

Revenue from the global gluten-free baking mixes market is set to reach US$ 454 million in 2022, with the market predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 923.2 million by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Gluten-free Baking Mixes Market Survey Report:

General Mills, Inc.

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kinnikinnick Foods, Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Continental Mills, Inc.

Partake Foods

Chebe

Naturpro

King Arthur Baking Company, Inc.

SalDoce Fine Foods

Key Segments Covered in Gluten-free Baking Mixes Industry Research

by Source : Brown Rice Flour Tapioca Flour

by Nature : Conventional Organic

by End Use : Breads Cakes & Pastries Pizza Dough Cookies & Biscuits Muffins Waffles Pancakes Others

by Distribution Channel : Direct Sales Food Service Food Processor Indirect Sales Departmental & Traditional Grocery Stores Convenience Stores Online Channels Others

by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



