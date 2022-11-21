Sales Forecasts of Liquid Recovery Machine Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-11-21 by in Industrial // 0 Comments

As the COVID-19 pandemic induced slowdown fades, sales of refrigerant recovery machines are anticipated to incline significant through 2021 and beyond, according to Fact.MR’s recently published findings.Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- expects demand for refrigerant recovery machines will remain elevated, attributed to the constant need for repairing and maintaining refrigerators across residential and commercial establishments.

This latest industry report covers global sales for refrigerant recovery machines from 2016-2020, and a market forecast for the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

Download Free Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3833

SegmentationThe market can be segmented on the basis of product type, method, material type, installation type and end use sector.

  • On the basis of product type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into
    • Low pressure units (0.1hp to 0.75hp)
    • Medium-pressure units (0.75hp to 3hp)
    • High-pressure units (more than 3hp)
  • On the basis of method, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into
    • Liquid recovery
    • Vapor recovery
    • Pull recovery
  • On the basis of material type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into
    • Mild steel
    • Cooper
  • On the basis of installation type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into
    • Portable
    • Onsite refrigerant recovery system
  • On the basis of end use sector, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into
    • Industrial
    • Commercial
    • Residential
  • Geographically, the global market for the refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into seven regions, namely
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • CIS & Russia
    • APEJ
    • Japan
    • MEA.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3833

Key Players Manufacturing Refrigerant Recovery Machines

Key refrigerant recovery machine manufacturers in the global market are-

  • Robert Bosch GmbH (Robinar)
  • Appion Inc.
  • INFICON
  • Ritchie Engineering Inc.
  • Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.
  • Mastercool Inc.
  • Tektino Inc.
  • REFCO Manufacturing Ltd.
  • Wilhelmsen Holding ASA
  • JB Industries

Pre Book This Report – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/3833

The Refrigerant Recovery Machine Report Highlights:

  • A Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

For More Insight- https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2022/08/04/2492933/0/en/Asia-Pacific-Latin-America-to-Exhibit-High-Demand-Growth-for-Medical-Equipment-Cooling-Systems-Fact-MR-Analysis.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution