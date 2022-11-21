Sales Forecasts of Liquid Recovery Machine Market Reveal Positive Outlook Through 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

This latest industry report covers global sales for refrigerant recovery machines from 2016-2020, and a market forecast for the forecast period 2021 to 2031.

On the basis of product type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Low pressure units (0.1hp to 0.75hp) Medium-pressure units (0.75hp to 3hp) High-pressure units (more than 3hp)

On the basis of method, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Liquid recovery Vapor recovery Pull recovery

On the basis of material type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Mild steel Cooper

On the basis of installation type, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Portable Onsite refrigerant recovery system

On the basis of end use sector, refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into Industrial Commercial Residential

Geographically, the global market for the refrigerant recovery machine can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America Latin America Europe CIS & Russia APEJ Japan MEA.



Key Players Manufacturing Refrigerant Recovery Machines

Key refrigerant recovery machine manufacturers in the global market are-

Robert Bosch GmbH (Robinar)

Appion Inc.

INFICON

Ritchie Engineering Inc.

Fieldpiece Instruments, Inc.

Mastercool Inc.

Tektino Inc.

REFCO Manufacturing Ltd.

Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

JB Industries

The Refrigerant Recovery Machine Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

