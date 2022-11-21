Wheeled Electric Shovel Market To Witness Exponential Rise in Revenue Share During Forecast Period 2022 – 2032 : Fact.MR

Astudy by Fact.MR shows a significant growth in demand for electric shovels in the year 2021. The demand for electric shovels is anticipated to increase once the COVID-19-induced slowdown staves off.

In a recent report, Fact.MR examines the global sales of electric shovels from 2016 to 2020. A forecast for the year 2021-2031 is provided in this report. Growth is likely to be most promising across such key regions as the U.S, Europe and China.

Market Segmentation

The global market is segmented on the basis of product, load capacity and applications.

Based on product, the global market is segmented as:

  • Wheeled Electric Shovel
  • Tracked Electric Shovel

Based on load capacity, the global market is segmented as:

  • Less than 20MT
  • 21MT – 50MT
  • 51MT – 100MT
  • More than 100MT

Based on application, the global electric shovel is segmented as:

  • Mining
    • Coal Mining
    • Metal Mining
  • Construction
  • Others

The Electric Shovel Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments in the Electric Shovel
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size
  • Supply & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies Involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Regional Analysis Includes:

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
  • Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Eastern Europe)
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of South Asia)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)Electric Shovel Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the market are as follows:

  • Caterpillar
  • Komatsu Mining Corp.
  • L&H Industrial
  • Taiyuan Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.
  • SRB Group
  • SANY
  • IZ-KARTEX
  • P&H Mining
  • Hitachi Construction Equipment
  • Liebherr Group

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the electric shovel and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data.

