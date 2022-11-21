Global Demand for Capsule Endoscope Systems Is Predicted To Increase At A High-Value CAGR of 8.3% by 2027

The global capsule endoscope systems market currently accounts for a valuation of US$ 465 million and is expected to reach US$ 695 million by the end of 2027. This is because global demand for capsule endoscope systems is predicted to increase at a high-value CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Sales of small bowel capsules are expected to rise at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period. Growing usage of small bowel capsules by medical and healthcare professionals for speedier and more precise diagnosis of chronic diseases is driving market demand considerably.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies are focusing on broadening their product lines and growing their market share. The increased demand for capsule-based endoscopes and endoscopic systems for different screening and diagnostic procedures has created intense competition among the existing providers. Furthermore, the competition is getting more intense due to technological advancements in the field of endoscopy made by key players.

For instance :

In 2021, the ENDO-AID product, developed by Olympus Corporation, enabled the real-time presentation of automatically discovered worrisome lesions. The EVIS X1, Olympus’ most advanced endoscopic system to date, and ENDO-AID, are compatible.

Key Companies Profiled :

Boston Scientific Corporation

CapsoVision, Inc.

Interscope, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Olympus Corporation

RF System lab

IntroMedic Co.

MEDTRONIC PLC.

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Check Cap

Key Segments in Capsule Endoscope Systems Industry Research

By Product : Small Bowel Capsules Esophageal Capsules Colon Capsules

By Application : OGIB (Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding) Crohn’s Disease Small Intestine Tumor Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Questionnaire answered in the Capsule Endoscope Systems Market report include:

How the market for Capsule Endoscope Systems has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Capsule Endoscope Systems on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Capsule Endoscope Systems?

Why the consumption of Capsule Endoscope Systems highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.) . The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Capsule Endoscope Systems market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.

. The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Capsule Endoscope Systems market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders. Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Capsule Endoscope Systems market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.

A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Capsule Endoscope Systems market, thus, making it different and special from other reports. Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.

The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period. Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Capsule Endoscope Systems market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Capsule Endoscope Systems market.

The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Capsule Endoscope Systems market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Capsule Endoscope Systems market. Leverage: The Capsule Endoscope Systems market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.

The Capsule Endoscope Systems market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon. Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.

Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information. Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Capsule Endoscope Systems market.

