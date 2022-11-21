Plant-Based Probiotics Market Is Surge Ahead At A CAGR Of 6.7% To Cross A Market Size Of US$ 1.7 Billion By 2032

The global plant-based probiotics market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 890.1 million in 2022 and surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.7% to cross a market size of US$ 1.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Sales of plant-based probiotics across the world accounted for around 1% of the global probiotics market at the end of 2021.

Plant-based probiotics are one type of beneficial bacteria for human health. They maintain a prominent position in the market due to the various health advantages that they provide to humans over other synthetic supplements.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent plant-based probiotic manufacturers are Yakult, Kerry Group Plc, DuPont, Lallemand Inc., Nature’s Bounty, BioGaia, Bio K+, A&B Ingredients, Wellbeing Nutrition, Naturelo, PlantFusion, and Custom Probiotics Inc.

The top producers of plant-based probiotics in the world are using cutting-edge technologies to make innovative products. The industry is characterized by fierce competition because there are a significant number of market participants.

Manufacturers have incorporated organic ingredients, appealing packaging, and novel flavours to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

In Jan 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition (WBN), India’s top organic plant-based nutrition brand, released a line of 6 strains of plant-based, clinically-studied probiotics for a healthier gut.

In Sept 2021, Bio-K Plus International Inc. introduced an extra range of functional drinking probiotics. The new line provides a protein basis of fermented oats and pumpkin seeds combined with additives that have been supported by science, as well as 80 million CFUs.

Segmentation of Plant-based Probiotics Industry Research

Plant-based Probiotics Market by Product Type : Fermented Vegetables/Seeds Fortified Dairy Alternatives Fortified Fruit Juices Isolates Others

Plant-based Probiotics Market by End User : Adults Infants

Plant-based Probiotics Market by Sales Channel : Online Sales of Plant-based Probiotics Brand Websites e-Commerce Platforms Offline Sales of Plant-based Probiotics Pharmacies Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Plant-based Probiotics Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



Questionnaire answered in the Plant-based Probiotics Market report include:

How the market for Plant-based Probiotics has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Plant-based Probiotics on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plant-based Probiotics?

Why the consumption of Plant-based Probiotics highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

