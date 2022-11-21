Plant-Based Probiotics Market Is Surge Ahead At A CAGR Of 6.7% To Cross A Market Size Of US$ 1.7 Billion By 2032

Posted on 2022-11-21 by in Food & Beverage // 0 Comments

The global plant-based probiotics market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 890.1 million in 2022 and surge ahead at a CAGR of 6.7% to cross a market size of US$ 1.7 billion by the end of 2032.

Sales of plant-based probiotics across the world accounted for around 1% of the global probiotics market at the end of 2021.

Plant-based probiotics are one type of beneficial bacteria for human health. They maintain a prominent position in the market due to the various health advantages that they provide to humans over other synthetic supplements.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6285

Competitive Landscape

Prominent plant-based probiotic manufacturers are Yakult, Kerry Group Plc, DuPont, Lallemand Inc., Nature’s Bounty, BioGaia, Bio K+, A&B Ingredients, Wellbeing Nutrition, Naturelo, PlantFusion, and Custom Probiotics Inc.

The top producers of plant-based probiotics in the world are using cutting-edge technologies to make innovative products. The industry is characterized by fierce competition because there are a significant number of market participants.

Manufacturers have incorporated organic ingredients, appealing packaging, and novel flavours to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

  • In Jan 2021, Wellbeing Nutrition (WBN), India’s top organic plant-based nutrition brand, released a line of 6 strains of plant-based, clinically-studied probiotics for a healthier gut.
  • In Sept 2021, Bio-K Plus International Inc. introduced an extra range of functional drinking probiotics. The new line provides a protein basis of fermented oats and pumpkin seeds combined with additives that have been supported by science, as well as 80 million CFUs.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports :

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6285

Key Companies Profiled :

  • Yakult
  • Lallemand Inc.
  • Kerry Group Plc.
  • DuPont
  • Nature’s Bounty
  • BioGaia
  • Bio K+
  • A&B Ingredients
  • Wellbeing Nutrition
  • Naturelo
  • PlantFusion
  • Custom Probiotics Inc

Segmentation of Plant-based Probiotics Industry Research

  • Plant-based Probiotics Market by Product Type :
    • Fermented Vegetables/Seeds
    • Fortified Dairy Alternatives
    • Fortified Fruit Juices
    • Isolates
    • Others
  • Plant-based Probiotics Market by End User :
    • Adults
    • Infants
  • Plant-based Probiotics Market by Sales Channel :
    • Online Sales of Plant-based Probiotics
      • Brand Websites
      • e-Commerce Platforms
    • Offline Sales of Plant-based Probiotics
      • Pharmacies
      • Specialty Stores
      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
  • Plant-based Probiotics Market by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & ASEAN
    • Oceania
    • MEA

Choose Quick and Secure PayPal Payment Mode to Get Full Access of This Report – 

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6285

Questionnaire answered in the Plant-based Probiotics Market report include:

  • How the market for Plant-based Probiotics has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Plant-based Probiotics on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Plant-based Probiotics?
  • Why the consumption of Plant-based Probiotics highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

What makes Fact.MR report stand out from others?

  • Fact.MR follows a six-point mechanism known as E.V.O.L.V.E. (Evaluate. Visualize. Overcome. Leverage. Verify. Eradicate.). The report is specially created to assess the COVID-19 impact on the Plant-based Probiotics market. This mechanism focuses on almost all the factors in a definite manner to provide the best research report for the market stakeholders.
  • Evaluate: A Fact.MR report evaluates every small aspect that can prove to be a growth generator for the Plant-based Probiotics market, thus, making it different and special from other reports.
  • Visualize: The authors involved in the research activities visualized the post-COVID-19 era so that the key stakeholders of market get an overview and helps them take certain steps to ensure continuous growth during the forecast period.
  • Overcome: The report scrutinizes on points that can prove to be an Achilles heel to the Plant-based Probiotics market and assists to create strategies to overcome the obstacles that may hinder the growth of the Plant-based Probiotics market.
  • Leverage: The Plant-based Probiotics market can leverage certain aspects that can prove beneficial for the increase in growth rate. Fact.MR covers all the points on which the key stakeholders can leverage upon.
  • Verify: Research is done systematically to assure validation of all the aspects covered in the report. All the points are rechecked and verified thoroughly to avoid flaws and fake information.
  • Eradicate: Last but not the least, this aspect helps the key stakeholder eradicate all the obstacles that come between the growth rate and the Plant-based Probiotics market.


For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/probiotic-soda-market-to-grow-two-fold-as-on-the-go-consumption-trend-gains-impetus-301590969.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

 

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution