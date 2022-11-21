Automotive Interior Trims Is Projected To Increase Us$ 19.4 Billion By The End Of 2032

Market for Automotive Interior Trims By Type of Vehicle (ICE Passenger Vehicles, ICE Commercial Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles), By Material (Chemical Polymers, Leather, Fabric), By Interior Application (Dashboard, Door Panels), By End Use, & By Region – 2022-2032 Global Insights

The global automobile interior trims market is anticipated to grow from a valuation of US$ 13.64 billion in 2022 to US$ 19.4 billion by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3.6%.

Interior automotive trims are considered to be a part of the automotive ancillaries industry. Headliners, doors, seats, pillar covers, and cockpits make use of automotive trims. Chemical polymers, leather, and fabrics/textiles are the three types of materials used for automotive interior trim manufacturing.