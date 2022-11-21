Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Challenges, Key Vendors, Drivers, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2028

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Industry Overview

The global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2028. The factors driving market expansion is complex nature of Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs), increasing demand for manufacturing capacity as well as increasing number of research on antibody therapies.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market on the basis of condition, linker, and region:

Based on the Condition Insights, the market is segmented into Myeloma, Lymphoma, Breast Cancer, and Others (Urothelial Cancer)

The myeloma segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 49.4% in 2020. The factors that influence market growth are antibody drug conjugates, which is a novel type of treatment for myeloma patients that deliver a powerful cytotoxic chemical directly to the myeloma cell.

The specificity of the monoclonal antibodylinked to the cytotoxic chemical defines the target. This mode of action reduces bystander cell damage and opens up a therapeutic window. ADCs have a high potential for use in the treatment of myeloma as it is ‘off the shelf’ therapies. It can be utilized in almost all myeloma treatment clinics and to a diverse spectrum of patients.

Based on the Linker Insights, the market is segmented into Cleavable Linker and Non-cleavable Linker

The cleavable linker segment dominated the market for ADC contract manufacturing and accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.5% in 2020. The segment is likely to remain dominant in the coming future. Major factor that influences the growth in the segment is the advantages that cleavable linkers take in certain circumstances to deliver the medication to the target cell.

The non-cleavable linker segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.5% over the forecast period. ADCs with non-cleavable linkers are more reliant on the target cells’ biology. Non-cleavable linkers have higher plasma stability than cleavable linkers, which can help to enhance the therapeutic index.

Antibody Drug Conjugates Contract Manufacturing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Strategic alliances in the form of mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships with other market players, and increasing R&D in the area of antibody drug conjugates for cancer medications are some of the initiatives being undertaken by key players in order to increase their share in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the antibody drug conjugates contract manufacturing market include:

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

Catalent

Siegfried

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Boehringer Ingelheim

