Laundry Sanitizer Market Enormous Growth with Recent Trends & Demand 2028

Laundry Sanitizer Industry Overview

The global laundry sanitizer market size is expected to reach USD 44.5 million by 2028, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2021 to 2028. The growing preference for laundry care products, coupled with the rise in infectious diseases, is accelerating the growth of the market. Several key players in the market are launching laundry sanitizers in different fragrances and qualities, thereby increasing the market demand.

Laundry Sanitizer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global laundry sanitizer market based on type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Scented and Plain

The plain segment held the largest share of over 80.0% in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing demand for natural laundry care products . The growing demand for fragrant house cleaning products is driving the demand for this segment. Consumers are increasingly looking for cleaning products with pleasing smells, thereby compelling companies to offer laundry products in different scents.

The growing demand for fragrant house cleaning products is driving the demand for this segment. Consumers are increasingly looking for cleaning products with pleasing smells, thereby compelling companies to offer laundry products in different scents. In addition, a rise in residential construction, coupled with the rising household expenditure, has increased the demand for laundry cleaning products. As per Alpha Aromatics, consumers are engaged with scented products owing to which several commercial companies are producing products in several fragrances. For instance, brands like Dettol, Lysol, and Savlon are providing laundry sanitizers in scents, like crisp linen and spring blossom.

The growing cases of allergies from laundry products, coupled with the increased demand for sustainable cleaning products, are propelling the demand for fragrance-free laundry sanitizers. The growing awareness among consumers regarding ingredients present in laundry products is expected to boost the segment growth in the forecast period.

Key players in the industry are introducing eco-friendly laundry products to attract the younger generation. For instance, several players in the industry are offering laundry sanitizers with 0% bleach. Brands like Lysol and Clorox are offering sanitizers in plain variety.

A national survey comprising of 1,000 customers concluded that they would prefer natural cleaning products, which is helpful for the earth and their families. Furthermore, 62% of the consumers claimed that they purchased natural cleaning products as they were believed to be the better options than the rest.

Laundry Sanitizer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players in the market have a strong network base and a wide geographical presence. Companies in the industry are encouraged by the consumers who are looking out for cleaning products and laundry sanitizers owing to the advent of the pandemic. Several companies have launched laundry sanitizers during the pandemic. Awareness regarding cleanliness and proper handwashing hygiene is one of the major factors helping the companies to garner market share.

Some prominent players in the global laundry sanitizer market include:

Unilever

ITC Ltd.

Dabur India Ltd.

The Clorox Company

Micro Balance Health Products

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Procter & Gamble

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Spectrum Brands Inc.

Cosmo Films Ltd.

