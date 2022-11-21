Complete Nutrition Products Market Booming Demand Leading To Exponential CAGR Growth by 2028

Complete Nutrition Products Industry Overview

The global complete nutrition products market size is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028. Growing consumer inclination towards ready-to-eat or on-the-go products, owing to busier lifestyles and hectic work schedules, is driving the demand for complete nutrition products.

Complete Nutrition Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global complete nutrition products market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Powder, RTD Shakes and Bars

The powder segment dominated the market for complete nutrition products and accounted for the largest revenue share of 54.3% in 2020 and is expected to maintain dominance over the forecast period. Key concerns such as a healthier lifestyle, an increased inclination for natural and organic products are driving the demand for powders. Complete nutrition products in the form of powder are considerably more economical than most of their counterparts, which is driving its demand among consumers.

However, the RTD shakes segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028. The rapidly increasing demand for convenient and cost-efficient nutrition products is driving the adoption of RTD shakes among most consumers. Market players such as Soylent, and Huel Inc. are offering a range of RTD shakes in differentiated flavors owing to the robust demand from the consumers, which is expected to create a positive impact on the segment growth in the upcoming years.

The bars segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 10.0% in 2020 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. Bars are considered a potential on-the-go snacking option and help in boosting energy. These bars are a healthy blend of carbohydrates and minerals. Most of these claims to be sugar-free. Bars with high fiber content and all-natural sources are preferred. Bars dedicated toward instant energy, weight loss, and meal replacement are gaining popularity.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online and Others

The supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market for complete nutrition products and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 43.6% in 2020. The increasing penetration of independent retail stores such as Walmart, Costco, GNC Holdings, LLC, and The Vitamin Shoppe is boosting product visibility and attracting a larger consumer base. Consumers prefer to shop for specialized nutrition products from these stores due to the wide availability of wellness brands.

The online distribution channel segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028. Online distribution channels are gaining popularity due to the high levels of convenience offered. An increasing number of health-conscious consumers and a considerable shift in lifestyles is further boosting the consumption of complete nutrition products through online channels.

The convenience stores segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The widespread presence of such stores makes them one of the most convenient stops for purchasing complete nutrition products along with other daily necessities.

segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. The widespread presence of such stores makes them one of the most convenient stops for purchasing complete nutrition products along with other daily necessities. The others channel is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028. The other category includes products sold through stores in transit, gyms, and various other health-specific specialty stores. The growing presence of such channels across several economies across the globe is boosting the product demand through this channel.

Complete Nutrition Products Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for complete nutrition products is characterized by the presence of a few well-established players and several small and medium players. Product launches are one of the key strategic initiatives in the industry.

Some of the prominent players in the complete nutrition products market include:

Huel Inc.

Soylent

IdealShape

SlimFast

LadyBoss

RSP Nutrition

Numix

MuscleBlaze

Jimmy Joy

YFood Labs GmbH

