Australia Clear Aligners Market Competitive Situation and Trends By 2028

Australia Clear Aligners Industry Overview

The Australia clear aligners market size is expected to reach USD 534.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2021 to 2028. Clear aligners are invisible and discreet braces developed from thermoformed materials like copolyester or polycarbonate plastic and CAD 3D printing technology, acting as an alternative to traditional braces. According to the FDA, the clear aligner system helps in positioning the teeth through continuous gentle force and is developed to treat mild to moderate malocclusions.

Australia Clear Aligners Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Australia clear aligners market on the basis of age, end-use, and distribution channel:

Based on the Age Insights, the market is segmented into Adult and Teenage.

The adults segment held the largest market share of 63.0% in 2020. Based on age, the market is segmented into adults and teens. Dental conditions like malocclusion are prevalent amongst the population and apart from affecting the quality of life, they can also lead to problems such as impaired dentofacial aesthetics, disturbances of oral function such as mastication, swallowing, and speech, and greater susceptibility to trauma and periodontal disease.

An increasing number of Australian teens are adopting clear aligner therapy and according to a survey carried out by Orthodontics Australia, around 55% of Australians are self-conscious about their teeth and 62% are willing to fix their crooked smiles. An increasing concern for dental appearance is seen more among the adolescent population. For these reasons, teenagers are highly opting for clear aligners to get treated for their dental conditions.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Stand Alone Practices, Group Practices, Direct to Consumer.

The group practices segment held the highest market share of 50.4% in 2020 and is also expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The end-use segment is divided into hospitals, stand-alone practitioners, group practices, and direct to consumer.

Moreover, direct to consumer segment is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. According to Straumann, the online and direct-to-consumer approach in the future is expected to be the most prominent trend in the market.

Based on the Distribution Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline distribution segment held the highest market share of 61.6% in 2020. The distribution segment is divided into offline and online. A major portion of the distribution and sales of digitally automated clear aligners is through doctor-directed treatments. These buyers mainly include general dentists, dental hygienists, dental specialists, dental laboratories , orthodontists, DSOs, and third-party distributors.

, orthodontists, DSOs, and third-party distributors. However, the online distribution segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. According to Straumann, the direct-to-patient approach is expected to outpace the conventional doctor-directed approach in the future.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Many clear aligner manufacturers are rapidly opting for strategic expansions and collaborations in the country to capture their foothold in the Australian market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the Australia clear aligners market include,

Align Technology

Byte

SmilePath

EZSmile

Beam Australia

WonderSmile

SmileStyler

SmileDirectClub

Order a free sample PDF of the Australia Clear Aligners Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.