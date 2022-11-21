Microneedling Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis 2028

Microneedling Industry Overview

The global microneedling market size is expected to reach USD 992.49 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is a minimally invasive aesthetic procedure that involves superficial and controlled puncturing (micro-puncturing) to the skin by using a rolling device embedded with small fine needles made of either metal or silicon and is performed under local anesthesia. According to NCBI, it was initially introduced for skin rejuvenation; however, recently it has been used for treating skin conditions like acne scar, post-traumatic burn, alopecia, stretch marks, hyperpigmentation, etc. due to the proven effectiveness of the treatment.

Microneedling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global microneedling market on the basis of type, product, needle material, application, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Laser and RF.

The RF type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 59% in 2020 and is estimated to retain the leading position growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The amalgamation of microneedling with radiofrequency has expanded the application of the procedure with respect to treating not only the face but also other parts of the body like the neck and chest. In RF microneedling, insulated needles are used to penetrate the skin and release radiofrequency currents into the epidermis without causing any blood loss or post-procedural scars.

are used to penetrate the skin and release radiofrequency currents into the epidermis without causing any blood loss or post-procedural scars. The laser microneedling treatments have been only currently launched. It is a combination procedure of laser treatment with microneedling. According to NCBI, a post-burn scar that was treated with a combination of microneedling and laser showed significant improvement.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Derma-stamp, Dermapen and Dermarollers.

The dermapen segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 38% in 2020 and is expected to dominate the global market even during the forecast period. Dermapen devices are majorly used in dermatology clinics and according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association in-office microneedling treatment using dermapen equipped with RF offers more prominent results.

The use of products like dermaroller has also been readily adopted recently as they are easily available online and can be used at home with a combination of topical skin serums. The at-home microneedling devices are smaller than in-office microneedling devices (0.2 to 0.3 mm) and therefore offer less significant results. However, it is the most cost-effective device that costs under USD 60, and therefore it is being widely adopted by consumers.

Based on the Needle Material Insights, the market is segmented into Silicon, Metal and Glass Hollow.

The metal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 42% and is also expected to be the fastest-growing material segment over the forecast period. This growth can be credited to the fact that metals are strong enough to avoid breaking, thus more suitable as compared to silicon for microneedle devices.

The silicon material segment is estimated to account for the second-highest revenue share by 2028 growing at a CAGR of more than 7.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Skin Rejuvenation, Acne Scar, Traumatic & Surgical Scars, Others.

The skin rejuvenation application segment accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 30% in 2020. The segment is also estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028. Skin rejuvenation procedures are among the most frequently carried out minimally aesthetic procedures globally. Moreover, factors like consciousness about appearance, the increasing geriatric population, rising cases of skin disorders, and high awareness regarding the effectiveness of aesthetic procedures are expected to boost the growth of this segment over the coming years.

Microneedling Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Primary parameters affecting the competitive nature include technological advancements and rapid adoption of advanced devices for improved treatment. In addition, to retain market shares and diversify product portfolios, major players are frequently undertaking mergers & acquisitions activities.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global microneedling market include,

