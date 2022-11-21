Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Revenue, Growth Rate, and Application 2028

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Industry Overview

The global zirconia based dental materials market size is expected to reach USD 364.3 million by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. The market growth is due to the characteristics such as high mechanical and biocompatibility of zirconia material, rapid rise in the geriatric population, and increased outsourcing to dental laboratories for customized prosthetic solutions.

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global zirconia based dental materials market based on product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Zirconia Dental Disc and Zirconia Dental Block.

The zirconia dental disc segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 62.0% in 2020. Many dentists are opting for dental zirconia disc and blocks because they give the most technologically sophisticated metal-free restorations.

Dental zirconia block is a metal-free, 100% biocompatible, very durable material that binds firmly to your teeth. Because of these factors, zirconia is the most preferred dental material, and despite the high cost, most dentists and patients prefer it.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Dental crowns, Dental bridges and Dentures.

The dental crowns segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 44.9% in 2020. The segment is also expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is due to the fact that ceramics are the most commonly used dental materials for dental crowning as they offer superior strength, durability, and great aesthetics.

Zirconia Based Dental Materials Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Many new companies are anticipated to venture into this space due to the increasing demand for the product around the globe. This is projected to boost the competition level in the global arena. Additionally, collaborations among existing players and niche service offerings to boost quality are likely to fuel market growth over the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global zirconia based dental materials market include,

3M ESPE

GC America

SAGEMAX

Huge Dental

Zirkonzahn

Pritidenta

KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL INC.

Glidewell Laboratories

Aurident

Dentsply Sirona

