New study: Global Electric Trolling Motors Market Is Projected To Create An Absolute $ Opportunity Of More Than US$ 200 Million In The Next Decade

The pandemic has also impacted the supply of components to manufacturing facilities, thereby resulting in declining production of trolling motors. However, manufacturers are optimistic that flourishing growth of the fishing and seafood industries will provide impetus to the fishing boat industry.

This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the growth of the electric trolling motors market size during the forecast period.

Key Electric Trolling Motors Market Survey Highlights and Projections

  • Electric Trolling Motors Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Electric Trolling Motors Market demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth
  • Japan and South Korea Electric Trolling Motors Market demand likely to grow at a steady clip during 2022-2032

Competitive Analysis

The electric trolling motors market is majorly dominated by Minn Kota and MotorGuide. However, there are a large number of local and regional players in the market space.

Leading players are concentrating on product launches in order to broaden their market footprints. For instance, in 2019, MotorGuide introduced two new products – Tour and Tour Pro trolling motors.

Both products are built for tough conditions with a full 360-degree breakaway mount with an integrated bounce buster and a rugged two-piece shaft with a metal outer column and a composite inner shaft. In the same year, Lowrance Electronics Inc.

introduced its Ghost freshwater trolling motor, which uses a brushless motor and helps in eliminating noisy operation. It is integrated with zero sonar interference in order to provide anglers the clearest sonar view possible.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Electric Trolling Motors Market Company & brand share analysis: Company and brand share analysis on Electric Trolling Motors Market reveals how much market share is captured by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players
  • Electric Trolling Motors Market Historical volume analysis: The industry analysis provides data & insights on historical volume sales of Electric Trolling Motors Market
  • Electric Trolling Motors Market Category & segment level analysis: Fact.MR’s Electric Trolling Motors Market sales outlook offers category and segment level analysis on lucrative and nascent product types. Market players can use this information to identify sales potential and set sales targets at local, country, and regional level.
  • Electric Trolling Motors Market Consumption by demographics: The market intelligence study provides consumption by demographics analysis so market players can design their product and marketing strategies on the basis of high-value consumers
  • Post COVID consumer spending on Electric Trolling Motors MarketThe report includes post COVID consumer spending analysis. This information will help business leads understand the shifts in purchasing power and behavior
  • Manufacturing trend analysis: Vital information on how market players are aligning their manufacturing strategies with respect to evolving consumer sentiments

What insights does the Electric Trolling Motors Market report provide to the readers?

  • Electric Trolling Motors Market fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Electric Trolling Motors Market
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Electric Trolling Motors Market in detail.

Key Segments of Electric Trolling Motors Market

For the better understanding of readers, Fact.MR’s study on the electric trolling motors market offers information divided into four key segments – motor, application, boat, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about various important market dynamics and growth parameters that are closely associated with these categories.

Motor

  • Bow Mounts
  • Transom Mounts
  • Engine Mounts

Application

  • Salt Water
  • Fresh Water

Boat

  • Bass Boats
  • Jon Boats
  • Deep-V Boats
  • Pontoons
  • Skiffs
  • Flat Boats
  • Deck Boats
  • Fish and Skis

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

