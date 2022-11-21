Water Bikes Market Is Forecast To Expand At A High CAGR Of Close To 24% Y 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Newly-released water bikes industry analysis shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) volume growth of 18.7% in 2021, to total more than 3,500 units. Pontoon water bikes displayed positive year-on-year growth of 18.6%, while hydrofoil water bikes were up 21.1% in 2021.

Over the next ten years, the global water bikes market is projected to expand 9X, as per analysis by Faxct.MR.

Request Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1242

Key Insights Offered in Water Bikes Industry Survey:

Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)

Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis

COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Water Bikes and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

Request Customization https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=1242

Revenue Analysis of Water Bikes from 2016 to 2020 Compared to Demand Outlook for 2021 to 2031

As per the research by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2016 to 2020, market value of water bikes increased at around 11.5% CAGR, with the U.S., Canada, Spain, Italy, and China holding high shares in the global market.

With all considerations such as high price of water bikes, use of water bikes for racing, and upsurge in sales of electric water bikes, it has been revealed that water bikes market growth to 2031 is forecast to expand at a high CAGR of close to 24%.

The global market expected to experience prominent growth in 2021 with worldwide revenue up 19.6% year-over-year. Fact.MR estimates that global revenue from water bikes will grow 9X reaching US$ 181.1 Mn by 2031, at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24% .

year-over-year. Fact.MR estimates that global revenue from water bikes will grow reaching by 2031, at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of . As per Fact.MR’s market insights, global market revenue totaled US$ 16.8 Mn in 2020.

in 2020. Demand for conventional water bikes is set accelerate at a moderate pace.

Demand for hydrofoil water bikes is projected accelerate at a high pace.

Top 2 manufacturers of water bikes held 79% market share in 2020.

market share in 2020. While demand was impacted by COVID-19, over the decade, long-term forecasts look good, especially for electric water bikes.

Buy Now https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1242

Which Factors are Propelling Demand for Water Bikes?

Increasing urbanization and change in pace of living, with an increasingly hectic lifestyle becoming normal, has inclined consumers towards some form of activity, which has boded well for the demand for water bikes.

Water biking is one of the water sports activities that helps burn a significant number of calories due to the pedalling involved. Besides, it also helps relaxes the mind. Use of water bikes for racing is also pushing the market upwards.

The market is not yet solidly established around the world and ongoing product design and development is expected to aid expansion going further. Water bicycle market trends are customers opting for rental water bikes instead of buying new one and buying electric water bikes.

Manufacturers are increasingly taking efforts to develop electric water bikes ideal for multiple industries.

For instance, Manta5, a leading brand in water bikes, has been emphasizing on design and development of fully electric models of water bikes.

Key Segments Covered in Water Bikes Industry Research

By Technology Pontoon Hydrofoil Surfboard

By Product Type Manual Water Bikes Electric Water Bikes

By Ownership Personal Water Bikes Rental Water Bikes



About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583