Electric Shuttle Market is Set to Surge Significantly By 2031

The rapid spread of battery-powered vehicles has led to the development of electric shuttles. Initially used for sightseeing and short-distance transportation around golf courses, airports, wineries, stadiums, national parks and theme parks, electric shuttles are steadily being used for public communication.

Market research on electric shuttles by “Fact.MR, Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Providers” highlights the main reasons behind the increase in demand and growth. The sales outlook for electric shuttles from market research is fairly positive and is expected to record high market growth during the forecast period 2021-2031. Market research reports also provide key analysis of electric shuttle market drivers, trends, and influencing factors and up-to-date industry analysis on electric shuttles.

Low emission level regulations to support the deployment of electric shuttles across countries

To reduce emission levels, governments impose strict regulations on manufacturers in various industries. According to the European Commission, automobiles account for about 12% of the EU’s total greenhouse gas emissions. To comply with strict emission regulations, automakers are shifting their focus to developing electric vehicles for public transportation such as electric shuttles.

In a recent study, the Center for Solar Energy and Hydrogen Research Baden-Württemberg (ZSW) said the number of electric vehicles recorded on roads increased to 3.2 million in 2018. According to a survey conducted, major Chinese brands – BAIC and BYD account for the largest number of new registrations. However, the electric vehicle market is concentrated in several countries such as the United States, Norway, China, Canada, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands and France.

Effective Public Communication Solutions: Leading Companies Focusing on Collaboration to Improve Connectivity

To stay ahead in the highly competitive market, large companies are focused on collaborating and concluding acquisitions. For example, Toyota has partnered with various e-commerce portals such as Pizza Hut, Amazon, China’s DiDi, and Uber to create mobility service platforms for e-commerce and shared rides, and to develop pod-like robot vans. .. Through collaboration, the two companies are focused on expanding the reach of these robot vans for service delivery, ride-sharing or rolling offices, and a variety of other mobility services.

