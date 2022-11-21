Graphene Market Prominent Company Overview, Financial Performance and Product Benchmarking

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Nov 21, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Graphene Industry Overview

The global graphene market size is expected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 43.2% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growing research activities in graphene-based energy storage technologies coupled with the rising use of graphene in membrane separation are projected to benefit the market growth. Key application areas of graphene include electronics, biomedical technologies, energy storage, composites & coatings, and water & wastewater treatment. Growing focus on miniaturization is one of the primary factors driving graphene research across the globe. Graphene exhibits the potential to revolutionize the semiconductor industry owing to its conductivity and extremely thin nature.

Lack of viable, cost-effective mass production technology happens to be the major bottleneck restraining the full-fledged adoption of graphene. There have been continuous efforts for research and development to enhance the quality of the materials produced and develop superior graphene nanoplatelets and graphene oxide films. A major share of key players is concentrated in developed regions, hence regional partnership and distribution agreements are the key strategic initiatives adopted by market participants. In 2020, Applied Graphene Materials was one of the major manufacturers that signed several distribution agreements with various other regional players to establish its market presence.



Graphene Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global graphene market on the basis of material, application, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Graphene Nanoplatelets, Graphene Oxide, Reduced Graphene Oxide, and Others.

The graphene nanoplatelets material segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of more than 42%.

The major properties of graphene nanoplatelets including lightweight, mechanical properties, and superior thermal and electrical conductivities, coupled with low cost and easy manufacturing process are likely to benefit the segment growth.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Electronics, Composites, Energy, and Others.

The composites application segment led the market and accounted for more than 41% of the global revenue share in 2020.

The energy sector is another key application segment in this market owing to the wide scope of application of graphene-based components in energy storage and energy generation.

Graphene-based devices have low manufacturing costs, which promotes their demand in IoT networks, wearable healthcare monitoring, Electric Vehicles (EVs), and others. It offers multiple benefits, which help in enhancing many existing technologies in the electronics industry.

Graphene Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is highly concentrated and is majorly consolidated in the developed regions, such as North America and Europe. The market has a large number of suppliers and manufacturers in China. Increasing efforts on R&D undertaken by several multinational corporations and research institutes are likely to boost market growth. The primary customer base of companies includes research institutes. However, industrial sales of these companies are expected to increase over the next few years due to the high product demand from the electronic, automotive, aerospace, and other application industries.

Some prominent players in the global graphene market include:

Angstron Materials, Inc.

ACS Material, LLC

BGT Materials Ltd.

CVD Equipment Corp.

Directa Plus SpA

Grafoid Inc.

Graphenea

Graphene NanoChem

NanoXplore, Inc.

G6 Materials Corp.

XGSciences

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd.

2D Carbon Graphene Material Co., Ltd.

Haydale Graphene Industries plc

Applied Graphene Materials (AGM)

