Low-Fat Chorizo to Hold Two-Third Market Share through 2030, Projects Fact.MR

Low-fat Chorizo Market Forecast and CAGR

According to FACT.MR’ latest report, the low-fat chorizo market is expected to lucrative growth between 2021 and 2031. As low-fat chorizo is plenty of protein and various other nutritional factors, it is significantly growing in the market.

As its mouth wandering taste and wider options in product aids to expand consumer acceptance in the global low-fat chorizo market.

Health Consciousness Upsurge Low-fat Chorizo Market Demand

Rising consumer concern towards their health and wellbeing, they are moving towards healthy cooking practices. For instance: reducing oil usage in food preparation, avoid high saturated fat foods and many more. Chorizo is made from pork and different meat and provides fats and proteins to the body. Pork contains artery-clogging cholesterol and saturated fat, which increase body fat and led to several health associated diseases such as heart diseases, diabetes, arthritis, osteoporosis, asthma and many more.

Due to containing high saturated fat, consumers are focusing to shift low-fat chorizo from traditional chorizo to improve their body function and keep their body weight on track.

A rising sedentary lifestyle among the urban population is allowing them to get lesser time for physical exercise. Moreover, sitting for long time period aids to accumulate body weight. Owing to this, consumers preferring low-fat foods with rich nutritional content. Low-fat chorizo contains less saturated fat and is rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. Hence it is an ideal food for consumers to reduce body weight.

Low-fat Chorizo: Market Segmentation

  • Based on Nature, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • Plant-based
    • Animal-based
  • Based on Form, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • Fully cooked
    • Semi cooked
  • Based on Source, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • Beef
    • Pork
    • Sweet Potato
    • Soy
    • Others (turkey, etc.,)
  • Based on product type, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • Spanish Chorizo
    • Mexican Chorizo
    • Others (Portuguese chorizo, etc.)
  • Based on the Distribution Channel, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • B2B (Direct Sales)
    • B2C (Indirect Sales)
      • Store-based Retailing
        • Supermarket/Hypermarket
        • Convenience Stores
        • Groceries
        • Specialty Stores
        • Other Retailing Formats
      • Online Retailing
  • Based on the Packaging Type, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • Bag
    • Box
    • Cups
    • Stand up pouches
  • Based on the Region, the global low-fat chorizo can be segmented as:
    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Low-fat Chorizo Market: key players

Some key manufacturers functioning the business in the

  • Cacique Inc.
  • Reynaldos Mexican Food LLC.
  • Conagra Brands Inc.
  • Goya Foods Inc.
  • Palacios
  • Quijote
  • Fermin Inc.
  • Johnsonville LLC.
  • John Morrell & Co. El Latino Foods

