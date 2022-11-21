Low Calorie Granola Market To Garner Brimming Revenues By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Low Calorie Granola: Market Outlook

Granola is a common healthy breakfast made from a mixture of nuts, oats, honey, or other sweeteners. Low calorie granola is a healthy alternative to be consumed in breakfast and hence is gaining traction in the global market as it contains the right amount of fibers, protein, vitamins, and other essential nutrients with a reduced amount of calories.

Various health benefits of low calorie granola such as weight management, optimum presence of vital minerals and nutrients is driving the low calorie granola market.

North America is a developed and matured region for low calorie granola market owing to its high protein content, increased product offering of low calorie granola.

Low Calorie Granola: Market Segmentation

Based on Form, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Cereals Bars

Based on Application, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Puddings Cookie Mix Salad Dessert Topping Muffins Smoothies Chocolate Bars Others

Based on Ingredients, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Dried Fruit Nuts Seeds Wheat Germ Oats Whole Wheat Honey Fruit Others

Based on Flavors, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: Vanilla Chocolate Banana Coconut Others

Based on Distribution Channel, Low Calorie Granola Market can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Specialty Store Convenience Store Retailers Online Store Others



Low Calorie Granola: Key Market Players

Sunnycrunch

General Mills

Nature Valley

Noble Foods

Kraft Foods Inc.

Slim-Fast Food Co. (Unilever Company)

ConAgra Foods

Olympia Granola

Standard Functional Foods Group

Nestlé

Bridgetown Natural Foods

Pepsico Inc (Quaker)

Sunny Crunch Foods Ltd Inc., Inc.

Bakery Barn Inc.

Kellogg Corners

Hearthside Food Solutions LLC

Clif Bar & Coand

Healthy Eating Habits Fuelling the Low Calorie Granola Market

Rising awareness and shift towards living a healthy lifestyle is fuelling the low calorie granola market across the globe. Low calorie granola is a prime choice for breakfast among the urban population and which is influencing population in developed as well as developing region for buying low calorie granola.

Low calorie granola due to its sweet taste and nutritional properties it is used in multiple food applications such as pastries, yogurt, protein bars, ice cream, and others. Low-calorie granola is used to make various healthy on-the-go snacks with a mixture of appealing flavors and nuts for the health-conscious population in the global market.

