Steady Growth To Be Witnessed By Modified Wheat Starch Market By 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Modified Wheat Starch Market Forecast and CAGR

According to latest research by FACT.MR, modified wheat starch market is set to witness steady growth with a 5.7% CAGR during 2021-2031. With an increase in the working-class population, demand for modified wheat starch in the manufacture of bakery products. The market development is largely due to the rising desire for convenience meals such as RTC and RTE food items.

Potential Benefits of Using Modified Wheat Starch Are Driving the Demand in the Market

Modified wheat starch has superior properties of thickening, gelling and stabilizing. Modified wheat starch serves to impart the proper texture and viscosity in food, along with enabling moisture retention, gel formation and binding. In the food business, it is mostly used as a thickening agent.

It is witnessing substantial development as a result of its increased use in a wide range of foods, as well as the cost-effectiveness and enhanced functions it provides over native starch. Modified starch is in high demand due to the rising demand for processed and convenience foods among consumers.

Modified Wheat Starch: Market Segmentation

Based on type, the global modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: Organic Starch General Starch

Based on application, the global modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: Drug Formulation Paper Industry Food And Beverage Products Confectionery Beverages Processed Food Others Cosmetics Animal Feed Swine Feed Poultry Feed Other Feed Industrial Applications

Based on the distribution channel, the modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: B2B (Direct Sales) B2C (Indirect Sales) Store-based Retailing Supermarket/Hypermarket Convenience Stores Groceries Speciality Stores Others

Based on the region, the global modified wheat starch market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Modified Wheat Starch Market: Key Players

Some key manufacturers operating the business in the modified wheat starch market globally includes

Tereos Syral Starch Products

Global Bio-Chem Technology Group

Siam Modified Starch Co., Ltd.

Universal Starch-Chem Allied Ltd.

Penford Corp. Industrial Starch

Sudzucker Group, Avebe U.A.

Tate & Lyle Speciality Food Ingredients

Grain processing Corporation

Emsland-Starke GmbH

Cargill Incorporated

Chemstar Products Company

ADM Corn Processing

Ingredion Food

Potential Benefits of Using Modified Wheat Starch Are Driving the Demand in the Market

Modified wheat starch has superior properties of thickening, gelling and stabilizing. Modified wheat starch serves to impart the proper texture and viscosity in food, along with enabling moisture retention, gel formation and binding. In the food business, it is mostly used as a thickening agent.

It is witnessing substantial development as a result of its increased use in a wide range of foods, as well as the cost-effectiveness and enhanced functions it provides over native starch. Modified starch is in high demand due to the rising demand for processed and convenience foods among consumers.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583