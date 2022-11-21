Rolled Oats Market Growth To Be Fuelled By Advancements In Technology

Rolled Oats Market Forecast and CAGR

According to FACT.MR most recent analysis, the rolled oats market will experience rapid growth in 2021, with global revenues increasing by a significant margin year on year. According to a new FACT.MR forecast, rolled oats revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031. Rising demand for gluten-free foods among millennials drives industry growth.

Over the forecasting period, demand for antioxidants and the use of rolled oats for convenient and ready-to-eat packed foods will be supporting the market growth.

An Emerging lifestyle of Millennial Consumers

Over a period of time, consumer dieting practices are changing. They are continuously shifting towards healthy food practice. Changing lifestyle leads them to take nutritious and low-calorie food alternatives daily. Whereas the consumer’s busy and stressful living schedule is focusing on investing in healthy and easy-to-make foods.

Rolled oats are made from high-quality oat grains that are flat and irregularly round. These oats are commonly consumed in breakfast cereals or ready-to-cook cereals with milk, fruits, dry fruits, and so on. Rolled oats cooked faster than other oats types. It absorbs more water and gives a good texture to the food products.

Rolled Oats: Market Segmentation

  • Based Nature, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:
    • Organic
    • Conventional
  • Based on Packaging, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:
    • Box
    • Packets
    • Others (Pouch, Can, etc.)
  • Based on Distribution channel, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:
    • Hypermarkets / supermarkets
    • Specialty stores
    • Convenience stores
    • Grocery stores
    • Independent stores
    • Online retailing
  • Based on the Region, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:
    • North America
      •  U.S. and Canada
    • Latin America
      • Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
    • Western Europe
      • Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
    • Eastern Europe
      • Poland and Russia
    • Asia Pacific
      • China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
    • The Middle East and Africa
      •  GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Rolled Oats Market: key players

Some key manufacturers functioning the business in the rolled oats market, are

  • Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
  • Nestle S.A.
  • General Mills Inc.
  • Quaker Oats Company
  • Bagrry’s India Ltd
  • Post Holdings Inc.
  • Kellogg’s Company
  • Nature’s Path Foods Inc.
  • Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd
  • W Jordan Cereals Ltd.
  • Federal Oats Mills Sdn.

