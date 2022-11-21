Rolled Oats Market Growth To Be Fuelled By Advancements In Technology

CITY, Country, 2022-Nov-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Rolled Oats Market Forecast and CAGR

According to FACT.MR most recent analysis, the rolled oats market will experience rapid growth in 2021, with global revenues increasing by a significant margin year on year. According to a new FACT.MR forecast, rolled oats revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031. Rising demand for gluten-free foods among millennials drives industry growth.

Over the forecasting period, demand for antioxidants and the use of rolled oats for convenient and ready-to-eat packed foods will be supporting the market growth.

An Emerging lifestyle of Millennial Consumers

Over a period of time, consumer dieting practices are changing. They are continuously shifting towards healthy food practice. Changing lifestyle leads them to take nutritious and low-calorie food alternatives daily. Whereas the consumer’s busy and stressful living schedule is focusing on investing in healthy and easy-to-make foods.

Rolled oats are made from high-quality oat grains that are flat and irregularly round. These oats are commonly consumed in breakfast cereals or ready-to-cook cereals with milk, fruits, dry fruits, and so on. Rolled oats cooked faster than other oats types. It absorbs more water and gives a good texture to the food products.

Rolled Oats: Market Segmentation

Based Nature, the global rolled oats can be segmented as: Organic Conventional

Based on Packaging, the global rolled oats can be segmented as: Box Packets Others (Pouch, Can, etc.)

Based on Distribution channel, the global rolled oats can be segmented as: Hypermarkets / supermarkets Specialty stores Convenience stores Grocery stores Independent stores Online retailing

Based on the Region, the global rolled oats can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



Rolled Oats Market: key players

Some key manufacturers functioning the business in the rolled oats market, are

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Nestle S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Quaker Oats Company

Bagrry’s India Ltd

Post Holdings Inc.

Kellogg’s Company

Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd

W Jordan Cereals Ltd.

Federal Oats Mills Sdn.

