Sales Of Gamma Probe Systems Are Anticipated To Reach US$ 216.6 Million By 2032

The global gamma probe devices market is set to reach US$ 88.2 million in 2022 and expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.4% to end up at US$ 216.6 million by 2032. Europe leads the global gamma probe devices market and is expected to contribute more than 35% market share by the end of 2032.

Additionally, the Xxx market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% in the forecast period.

Xxx price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Gamma Probe Devices Industry Research

By Modality : Handheld Devices Benchtop Devices Trolley-mounted Devices

By Application : Thyroid Uptake Sentinel Lymph Node Uptake Breast Cancer Melanoma Colon Cancer NSCLC Renal Cancer Others

By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & ASEAN Oceania MEA



The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Xxx market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Xxx companies.

The research covers recent trends in the field of Xxx which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers' impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent gamma probe device system manufacturers are Hologic, Care Wise Medical Products (LabLogic Systems, Inc.), Devicor Medical Products Inc., Intramedical Imaging, Crystal Photonics GmbH, Biodex Medical Systems, Inc., Oncovision, and Capintec Inc.

Through new product launches, market acquisitions, and mergers, companies supplying gamma probe devices hope to increase the appeal of their offerings while consolidating their position on the market. Growing demand for the targeted product is enticing market leaders to expand their product ranges through the strategic acquisitions of smaller companies. To grow their commercial and industrial platforms as well as their international distribution networks, manufacturers are also focusing on acquiring new businesses.

In January 2021, Medical device company Light point Medical acquired the CE Mark approval for its robotic gamma probe – SENSEI – for sentinel lymph node detection.

In November 2021, Hologic, Inc. unveiled the NovaSure® V5 global endometrial ablation (GEA) device at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) 50th Global Congress.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of global gamma probe devices positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Players:

Hologic

Care Wise Medical Products (LabLogic Systems, Inc.)

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

Intramedical Imaging

Crystal Photonics GmbH

Biodex Medical Systems, Inc.

Oncovision

Capintec Inc.

