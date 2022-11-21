Global Demand For Building Inspection Services Is Set To Reach US$ 18.2 Billion By 2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Building Inspection Services market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global building inspection services market is currently valued at US$ 9.4 billion. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, demand for building inspection services is expected to increase briskly at a CAGR of 6.9% and reach a market size of US$ 18.2 billion by the end of 2032.North America currently accounts for over 40% of the revenue generation of the global market.

The report provides a present market outlook on Building Inspection Services. Additionally, the Building Inspection Services market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% in the forecast period.

Segmentation of Building Inspection Services Industry Research

· By Service :

Residential Inspection Pre-Listing Inspection Builder’s Warranty Inspection New Construction Inspection Pre-Closing Inspection Commercial Inspection Commercial Draw Inspections Retail or Office Space Inspection Special Purpose Facilities (Gym, Theatres, Hospitals) Inspection Others (not covered elsewhere) Specialty Inspection Sewer and Septic System Inspection Roof Inspection Lawn Irrigation Inspection Property Preservation Inspection Yearly maintenance Inspection Others (not covered elsewhere)



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Building Inspection Services market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Building Inspection Services companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Building Inspection Services which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Building Inspection Services Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent building Inspection service providers are A Buyer’s Choice Home Inspections, Allied Building Inspection Services, Amerispec Inspection Services, BPG, BrickKicker, Building Inspection Service, Inc., Elite Group Inspections, HM Services, LLC, Hometeam Inspection Service, Landmark Inspections, National Property Inspections, Inc., Next Day Inspect, Pillar To Post, US Inspect Group, Inc., Water Intelligence, World Inspection Network International LLC, and The Real Estate Inspection Company.

The global building inspection services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various service providers in the market. Intense competition among market players is resulting in them resorting to different strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to stay competitive in the market.

For instance :

In December 2020, a Spain based-testing & inspection company Applus+ acquired SAFCO Group, a Saudi Arabia-based building inspection service provider. The acquisition is focused on increasing its service portfolio in the Middle Eastern region.

In April 2019, Cingo, a Dublin-based home inspection company, merged with The Cornerstone Inspection Group to offer protective services required by homeowners.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of building inspection services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

