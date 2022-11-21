Bottled Water Market To Record Significant Growth In Revenue During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bottled Water market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bottled Water

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bottled Water. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bottled Water Market across various industries and regions.

Bottled water sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of over 9% between 2021 and 2031, according to newly published data by Fact.MR. By the 2021-end, the market value is estimated to be over US$ 172 Bn, and around US$ 450 Bn by 2031. Demand is estimated to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7% during the projection period in terms of volume.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bottled Water, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bottled Water Market.

Over the forecast period, increased consumer awareness of the health benefits of drinking bottled water is expected to fuel market growth. Product sales are driven by a preference for bottled water over tap water, particularly among younger consumers. As a result of this trend, a number of restaurants are now offering bottled water to suit customer demand.

Concerns about contaminated municipal tap water, particularly in developing nations, have aided the market’s rapid rise. According to WHO figures, about 2 billion people worldwide are exposed to polluted drinking water. Hence, Fact.MR expects the global market for bottled water to surge at around 9% value CAGR through 2031.

Key Segments Covered

Product Spring Bottled Water Purified Bottled Water Mineral Bottled Water Sparkling Bottled Water Artesian Well Bottled Water Tap Bottled Water Distilled Bottled Water

Sales Channel Wholesale Sale of Bottled Water Bottled Water Sold at Supermarkets Bottled Water Sold at Convenience Stores Bottled Water Sold by Online Retailers Bottled Water Sold at Grocery Stores

Size Less than 300 ml Bottled Water 300-350 ml Bottled Water 350- 550 ml Bottled Water 1 – 3 Liter Bottled Water 3-5 Liter Bottled Water More than 5 liter

Packaging PET Bottled Water Glass Bottled Water



Competitive Landscape

Prominent manufacturers rely on a plethora of expansion and marketing strategies so as to remain afloat in the global market. Key approaches include strategic collaborations, acquisitions and product launches.

In April 2021, as part of its ongoing portfolio overhaul, Nestle SA decided to sell its bottled water business in the United States and Canada to private equity company One Rock Capital Partners for US$ 4.3 billion, being renamed BlueTriton Brands Likewise, in October 2020, Primo Water Corporation announced the acquisition of Mountain Valley Water Company of Los Angeles, bringing the total number of customers to over 8,000. In June 2021, VOSS Water, based in New York, debuted its new VOSS+ brand at select retailers around the U.S in honor of National Hydration Day. Three improved waters will be available in the new range, each meant to assist customers elevate and enhance their daily lives through unique hydration experiences.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product, demand for purified bottled water to surge, holding over 1/3rd revenue

Spring bottled water held around 26% market value as of 2020

PET bottled water to register a staggering 10% value CAGR through 2031

Glass bottled water to yield a revenue share worth US$ 210.5 Bn

Sales in the U.S are likely to expand at a CAGR of around 7% from 2021-2031

Germany likely to expand at a CAGR of 8% across the forecast period

China to register a staggering 12% value CAGR with regard to bottled water demand

“Global demand for bottled water is expected to incline, attributed to an expanding global population base and consequent scarcity of fresh drinking water availability,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

