Demand For Consumables ATP Assays Is Anticipated To Increase At 7% CAGR From 2022 To 2027

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global ATP Assay market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global ATP assay market is predicted to evolve at a CAGR of 7% and increase from a market valuation of US$ 310 million in 2022 to US$ 435 million by the end of 2027. Sales of consumables & accessories are forecasted to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% through 2027 due to the expanding use of ATP assays to check for microbial contamination in food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the ATP Assay market.

Key findings of the ATP Assay market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on ATP Assay. Additionally, the ATP Assay market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the ATP Assay market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by ATP Assay vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the ATP Assay market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global ATP Assay market.

ATP Assay price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2027

Key Segments Covered in ATP Assay Industry Research

· By Component :

Consumables & Accessories Instruments



· By Application :

Contamination Testing Disease Testing Drug Discovery & Development



· By End User :

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies F&B Companies Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Academic & Research Institutions



· By Region :

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the ATP Assay market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for ATP Assay companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of ATP Assay which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

ATP Assay Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

ATP Assay Market- Competitive Landscape

Key players in the ATP assay market are spending on R&D, brand development, and developing solid customer relationships to strengthen their competitive position.

For instance :

In 2021, the size of Abcam’s immunoassay kit R&D and production facility in Eugene, Oregon, was doubled. This increased capacity is another step in Abcam’s growth strategy in the U.S. and will help it fulfil its promise to serve the worldwide biopharmaceutical and research industries.

Key Companies Profiled:

BioThema AB

Biotium

BioVision, Inc.

3M Company

AAT Bioquest, Inc.

Abcam PLC.

Abnova Corporation

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Canvax Biotech S.L.

Creative Bioarray

