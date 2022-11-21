The Pet Sitting Services Industry In India Is Predicted To Expand At The Highest CAGR Of 12.3% During The Forecast Period 2022-2032

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Pet Sitting Services market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global pet sitting services market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.6 billion in 2022. Talking about the future, the market is poised to expand at a healthy CAGR of 8.3% and reach US$ 3.6 billion by the end of 2032. The Shape Memory Polymers is expected to be the highest revenue-generating category, projected to register an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1.6 Billion during 2022 – 2032. Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Pet Sitting Services market.

Key findings of the Pet Sitting Services market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Pet Sitting Services. Additionally, the Pet Sitting Services market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Pet Sitting Services market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Pet Sitting Services vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Pet Sitting Services market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Pet Sitting Services market.

Pet Sitting Services price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Segmentation of Pet Sitting Services Industry Research

· By Pet Type:

Dogs Cats Others (Not Covered Elsewhere)



· By Service:

In-house Sitting At-care Facilities



· By Region:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Pet Sitting Services market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Pet Sitting Services companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Pet Sitting Services which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Pet Sitting Services Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Pet Sitting Services Market- Competitive Landscape

Major market players of pet sitting services are Best Friends Pet Care, Care.com, Inc., D Pet Hotels, Dogtopia Enterprises, Fetch! Pet Care, First Class Pet Sitting Services, Housecarers Mars, Incorporated, Pawsitive Ruff House, Pet Sitting, LLC, Petpals (UK) Limited, Petsfolio, PetSmart LLC, Preppy Pet, Taki Pet Sitter, and Train Walk Poop.

The global pet sitting services market is highly fragmented. As these services do not require any professional degree or certificate to carry out the business, many small and medium local enterprises own a significant market share regionally. Established market players are resorting to inorganic activities such as mergers and acquisitions to expand their presence and market share.

In July 2022, Emami Ltd acquired a 30% share in a pet-care company, Cannis Lupus Services. With the help of this acquisition, Emami will roll out a range of natural and chemical-free products for pets.

In June 2022, Zoetis, one of the world’s largest drug makers for pets, acquired Basepaws, a pet care genetics company.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the providers of pet sitting services positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Key Companies Profiled:

Best Friends Pet Care

Care.com, Inc.

D Pet Hotels

Dogtopia Enterprises

Fetch! Pet Care

First Class Pet Sitting Services

Housecarers

Mars, Incorporated

Pawsitive Ruff House Pet Sitting, LLC

Petpals (UK) Limited

Petsfolio

PetSmart LLC

Preppy Pet

Taki Pet Sitter

Train Walk Poop

