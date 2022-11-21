Global Sales Of Fixed Medical Pendants Are Expected To Expand At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2022 To 2027 And Will Reach US$ 229 Million By 2027

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Medical Pendant market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

The global medical pendant market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 496.2 million in 2022 to US$ 652 million by 2027 and Expanding at a CAGR of 5.6%. China’s market for medical pendants is expected to rise rapidly at a CAGR of 9% and reach US$ 134 million by 2027.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Medical Pendant market.

Key findings of the Medical Pendant market study:

The report provides a present market outlook on Medical Pendant. Additionally, the Medical Pendant market share is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period.

Regional breakdown of the Medical Pendant market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Medical Pendant vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Medical Pendant market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Medical Pendant market.

Medical Pendant price, market share, and Trends forecast for assessment period 2022-2032

Key Segments in Medical Pendant Industry Research

· By Product :

Fixed Fixed Retractable Single Arm Movable Double & Multi-arm Movable Accessories



· By Application :

Surgeries Endoscopies Anesthesia Intensive Care Units Others



· By End User :

Hospitals Clinics Others



· By Region :

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



What makes this Research different from others?

COVID- Impact analysis- The report includes details of the impact of the pandemic on the Medical Pendant market further including insights on the pre-COVID situation. Additionally, this report benefits in terms of post-COVID recovery prospects, changing consumer demands, and buying patterns valuable for Medical Pendant companies.

Industrial trend analysis- The research covers recent trends in the field of Medical Pendant which are augmented with the applicable technologies and shifts in industrial processes. The scope for digital and industrial technologies is discussed in order to help client firms to understand the benefits and risks included in light of market trends.

Medical Pendant Sustainability metrics- The rising concerns of environmentally friendly production and consumption are taken to next level in this research, as research is focused on emerging methods of ensuring sustainability. These insights include climate-friendly initiatives adopted by some players in the industry. Furthermore, details of manufacturers’ impact on carbon footprint are evaluated intend to make clients aware of their contribution to sustainable development goals.

Medical Pendant Market- Competitive Landscape

There are several significant participants in the moderately fragmented medical pendant industry. Market players are implementing a variety of growth strategies, including the launch of cutting-edge technologies and partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

The operating assets of MGES Inc., a service provider of medical gas solutions comprising the service and distribution of medical gas pendants, were bought by Atlas Copco (the parent company of BeaconMedaes LLC) in July 2019. The corporation was able to strengthen its business operations thanks to this backward integration method.

The WellBe Pendant, an innovative medical alert pendant with cutting-edge technologies to recreate how we call for assistance, locate dear ones, and interact in emergencies, was released in September 2021 by HandsFree Health, the creator of WellBe.

Key Companies Profiled:

Elektra Hellas S.A

Starkstrom

Brandon Medical Co. Ltd

Skytron LLC

Surgiris

BeaconMedaes

MEDIMAXKOREA

Tedisel Medical

Ondal Medical Systems GmbH

Megasan Medikal

