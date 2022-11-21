Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Industry Overview

The global Oncology Based In-Vivo CRO Market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028. The use of Contract Research Organization (CRO) oncology services helps the manufacturers/sponsors to provide complete attention on the production capacity and at enhancing their in-house processes.

Furthermore, the pressure from the increasing competition due to patent expirations, rapid growth of generics, and introduction of biosimilar equivalents are propelling the pharmaceutical companies to take the aid of such organizations. Hence, it can be predicted that the oncology based in-vivo CRO market may witness lucrative growth over the forecast period.

Another factor propelling growth is the increasing incidence of cancer, and high failure rate of existing treatment options. According to statistics published by the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 8.2 million deaths are recorded each year from cancer, which accounts for 13.0% of deaths worldwide.

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global oncology based in-vivo CRO market on the basis of indication, and region:

Based on the Indication Insights, the market is segmented into Blood cancer, Solid tumors, and Others.

The solid tumors dominated the market for oncology based in-vivo CRO and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.5% in 2020.

The factors responsible for higher research in the field of solid tumors are the presence of over 800 new molecules that are under pipeline by large pharmaceutical companies, availability of grants from institutes such as NIH and NCI, and the existing gap between demand and supply of therapeutic treatments for solid cancer.

Oncology Based In-vivo CRO Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The augmenting rate at which outsourcing of activities is growing within the healthcare industry results in the entry of various new players coupled with collaborative efforts by existing players is expected to be witnessed over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2020, Charles River Laboratories collaborated with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to identify & develop preclinical candidates and acquired HemaCare Corporation for USD 380.0 million. HemaCare Corporation is likely to become a part of the company’s research models and services segment.

Some prominent players in the global Oncology Based In-vivo CRO market includes:

Charles River Laboratory

ICON Plc

Covance

Eurofins Scientific

Taconic Biosciences

Crown Bioscience

Toxikon, Inc.

WuXi AppTec

EVOTEC

The Jackson Laboratory

