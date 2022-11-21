Gene Expression Market to Record Growth at 9.96% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Gene Expression Industry Overview

The global gene expression market size is anticipated to reach USD 19.4 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 9.96% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rise in investments for the development of alternative drug discovery approaches coupled with an increase in research activities for genetic studies is expected to drive the global market.

A rise in awareness about the potential application of genetic studies has led to an increase in investments for the development and launch of novel products. For instance, in August 2020, Lexogen GmbH launched the QuantSeq-Pool Sample-Barcoded 3’ mRNA-Seq Library Prep Kit to expedite multiplexing capacities during gene expression profiling. The company’s new QuantSeq-Pool kit also facilitates the sequencing of up to 36,864 RNA samples in parallel, thereby reducing cost and time.

Gene Expression Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene expression market on the basis of process, product, capacity, technique, application, and region:

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Sample Collection, Purification, cDNA Synthesis & Conversion, PCR Analysis, and Data Analysis & Interpretation

The cDNA synthesis & conversion process segment led the market with a revenue share of 27.06% in 2020 owing to the availability of a wide range of kits for cDNA synthesis to match the research needs pertaining to optimal reaction temperature, the number of reactions, and sample size.

The data analysis & interpretation segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Kits & Reagents, DNA Chip/Microarray and Others

The kits & reagents product segment dominated the global gene expression market in 2020 with a revenue share of over 74%.

The DNA chip/microarray segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the rise in utilization of DNA microarrays for analysis of gene exp.

Based on the Capacity Insights, the market is segmented into Low- to Mid-Plex and High-Plex

The High-Plex capacity segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 64.2% in 2020 and is projected to retain the dominant position by growing at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

A rise in the adoption of gene exp. analysis for multiple genomic studies is a key factor driving the segment growth.

Based on the Technique Insights, the market is segmented into RNA Exp., Promoter Analysis and Protein Exp. & Posttranslational Modification Analysis

DNA microarrays and PCR techniques are the major contributors to the large share of this segment as these techniques have a significant adoption rate and have helped researchers and biologists to study expressions of various genes and microorganisms.

The RNA exp. technique segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 41% in 2020.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Diagnostics, Biotechnology & Microbiology and Others

The drug discovery & development segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 41% in 2020.

A rise in demand for early and accurate diagnostic tests for complex disorders is expected to drive the clinical diagnostics application segment with the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Gene Expression Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Most of the market leaders follow organic growth strategies to reinforce their market presence. For instance, in September 2020, 10x Genomics commercialized its Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression solutions. In March 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. launched the PowerTrack SYBR Green PCR Master Mix for real-time PCR workflow to amplify targets for precise gene exp. analysis.

Some prominent players in the global Gene Expression market include:

QIAGEN

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare

Promega Corp.

Luminex Corp.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Gene Expression Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter