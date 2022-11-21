Which segment accounted for the largest Surgical Drainage Devices Market share?

San Francisco, California , USA, Nov 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Drainage Devices Industry Overview

The global surgical drainage devices market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.57 billion by 2028, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of this market is catapulted by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the need to curb healthcare expenditure, and the additional benefits associated with surgical drain devices. The majority of the time, these devices are used for the prevention of fluid accumulation and in post-surgical treatment & care.

With the escalating number of diseases that require surgical intervention, these devices are now being used in hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Active surgical drain devices make use of negative pressure or vacuum to remove fluid buildup and are preferred over conventional passive drain devices as they help in healing the wound quickly.

Surgical Drainage Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical drainage devices market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Active and Passive

In 2020, the active surgical drainage devices accounted for the largest share of over 75.0%. These devices evacuate fluid and prevent the buildup of air at the surgical site with the use of suction, usually vacuum or wall suction.

The majority of the time, active surgical drainage devices make use of negative pressure therapy to drain fluid from the surgical site.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurosurgical Procedures, Abdominal Surgery, Orthopedics, and Others

In 2020, thoracic and cardiovascular surgeries accounted for the largest share of over 25.0% owing to an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.

Drains are used in orthopedic surgeries for the removal of any sort of abscess and to reduce the risk of contamination by bacterial growth in the fluid buildup. The rise in musculoskeletal diseases as well as orthopedic trauma, globally, can be attributed to the increase in the number of surgeries being performed.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Hospitals held the largest share of over 45.0% in 2020 due to a large number of surgeries being conducted. A global increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers is another crucial factor contributing to the market growth.

Specialty clinics have witnessed immense growth as they offer customized services according to the requirements of patients. Therefore, the growing usage of surgical drainage devices has allowed the growth of this segment.

Surgical Drainage Devices Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of many large-, small-, and medium-sized players. These leading players face competition from local players. New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the leading companies for sustainable sector growth.

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Drainage Devices market include:

Acelity

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health

Medtronic

Cook Medical

Stryker

