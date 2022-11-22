BrandWide is emerging as the top Franchise Management Software in Australia in 2022

Las Vegas, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — With BrandWide’s franchise management software, management of franchise operations can become simple. Franchisees can manage vital information from a single screen by connecting all of their locations to corporate. By using self-assessments or site visits, it can create compliance policies and guarantee that they are followed. It is turning out to be the best Franchise Management Software provider in Australia in 2022.

Corporate and franchise units are linked by the BrandWide franchise management software on a single platform. All franchisee information can be managed in one location, questions and requests from franchisees can be handled, branding and messaging are consistent across all franchisees, aggregated sales and analytics are tracked across all franchisees, a compliance program is established across all franchisees, monthly royalties and fees are processed, and all franchisees have access to the most recent information. To help monitor franchisee compliance, it has an excellent franchise software dashboard.

Franchise recruitment and sales, Onboarding and training, Franchise operations management, Field audit, Franchise helpdesk, Royalty management, Reports and dashboards, are some of the key features of this franchise management software. Users have the ability to automatically gather sales information from units and compute royalties using predefined rules. When they set up units, they can create levels like regions, master franchisees, countries etc. Its implementation entails instruction and practical assistance. The pricing is reasonable and adapted to each user’s specific requirements.

With the assistance of CFEs, franchisors and franchise consultants, the BrandWide Franchise Management Software was created specifically for franchise businesses. It comes with free implementation and 24/7 support.

A thorough franchise software helpdesk keeps track of every step of the support process, including request capture, escalation, assignment and resolution. The Brandwide franchise software makes it simple to offer support through the channels which franchise owners use, including CRM, email, phone, and chat.

The only option that offers an integrated franchise system to both franchisees and franchisors is BrandWide. BrandWide provides franchisors with a comprehensive system to manage every stage of the franchise life cycle, from development to management, and also onboarding. BrandWide provides franchisees with a comprehensive system for managing sales, customer service, marketing, reputation, and reviews.

