Hybrid Work Experience Centre Opens Its Doors in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Recently launched Hybrid Work Experience Centre (HWEC) is an elaborate initiative by Jabra in association with Microsoft, Lenovo, Sharp/NEC and Dutco Tennant LLC. This centre brings together 10-vendor workplace partners and best in the business technology that can help in creating a successful and customised hybrid work environment. The centre is open for the public to explore and discover some of the best solutions that would enable them to establish their very own hybrid work model in office. Visitors will get hands-on experience of what the future of offices will look like at the Bene showroom of Dubai where the HWEC is launched.

In the past few years, the way offices and businesses operate have undergone a massive transformation. As the pandemic pushed the world into adopting new practices, social distancing and quarantine were the two measures that were prioritised. However, the business world was quick to find an apt solution that would work not just to combat the pandemic situation but the future days to come. According to the research conducted by Jabra on the very same topic, it was found that 68% of employees preferred working in a hybrid work model where they can get the benefits of working in a collaborative, focused and socialised setting but also get to maintain the work-life balance.

Now seeing the popularity of such work arrangement, Jabra in association with Dutco Tennant LLC and others decided to establish a first ever true hybrid work experience centre where the interested parties will have a real view of what a hybrid model will look like. The centre showcases some of the best technologically enriched solutions from its partnering vendors where visitors can explore and discover the best products to set up their own hybrid workspace environment.

Come visit the Hybrid Work Experience Centre in Dubai Design District (D3) and see the opportunities that you might be missing out on.

