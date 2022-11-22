Stadium Village Flats Offers Spacious Off-Campus Housing

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Stadium Village Flats is pleased to announce they offer spacious off-campus housing for students attending the University of Minnesota. The student housing complex is located just a block from the university campus and two blocks from TCF Bank Stadium.

When students choose Stadium Village Flats for their off-campus student housing, they can choose from various floor plans, including studio and one-bedroom apartments to live alone or two, three, and four-bedroom apartments to share with their friends or request roommates from the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate for each apartment includes furnishings, internet access, water and sewer, and trash disposal. Garage parking is available for an additional monthly fee.

Stadium Village Flats offers students an exciting lifestyle with various amenities that make student living more enjoyable. Some of the features residents can enjoy include a 24-hour fitness center, a penthouse sky lounge, a yoga studio, and study and game rooms. Street-level retail includes a pharmacy and other options to make shopping more convenient.

Anyone interested in learning about the spacious off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Stadium Village Flats website or by calling 1-612-248-1000.

About Stadium Village Flats: Stadium Village Flats is an off-campus housing option designed for students attending the University of Minnesota. Students sign an independent contract with a per-person rental rate to avoid issues caused by roommates who can’t pay their rent. The complex has created the ideal environment to give students the independent lifestyle they want while remaining close to campus.

Company: Stadium Village Flats

Address: 850 SE Washington Ave

City: Minneapolis

State: MN

Zip code: 55414

Telephone number: 1-612-248-1000