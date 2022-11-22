Bridge Voice is Delighted to Exhibit at Call and Contact Centre EXPO

London, UK, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bridge Voice is happy to announce that it is exhibiting at Call and Centre EXPO, from 22-23 November 2022 at ExCel London. Team Bridge Voice will be present at the event at Booth CC-G88. The Group’s extensive experience and deep knowledge of the telecommunications industry have enabled us to create an Automated Carrier Platform for telecom operators, carriers, and service providers.

The Call & Contact Centre Expo display the most recent and effective technologies, strategies, and advancements to call and contact centre professionals, as well as those in IT, general management, human resources, marketing, and operations who want to excel in customer engagement. Discover the latest trends shaping the future of call and contact centres in our unique educational programme, which includes expert seminars and panel debates, live demos of the latest technology, and industry-leading companies outfitted with the best solution-led products and services.