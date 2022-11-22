Children’s Day Celebration

Mumbai, India, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — 129 students of Mainadevi Bajaj International School [MBIS] from Junior Kg to Grade 5 had a joy ride as they travelled in the Maha Mumbai Metro on 14 November 2022 to celebrate Children’s Day.

The ride was between Aarey and Dahanukarwadi Metro stations

The students were really thrilled as this was their first trip on the metro with all their friends and teachers, which turned out to be an exciting and enriching learning experience.

During the visit, the students also got to interact with the Maha Mumbai Metro officials who explained to them about the different aspects of the operations like the baggage scanner and the frisking booth. They were also shown the automatic machine where one could buy the ticket with exact change. They also experienced that they had to scan the QR code given on the ticket at the entrance to the platform; only then the entry flaps would open up.

Team MBIS expresses gratitude to the Maha Mumbai metro personnel for their support throughout our journey.

The students exclaimed that it was a super-duper way to celebrate this special day of theirs and the teachers couldn’t agree more.

MBIS continues to empower students with unique learning experiences.