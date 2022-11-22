J & S Anand Recruitment for Truckers: Candidates Invited for Home Everyday CDL Jobs

Allentown, PA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — The transportation of retail stocks for Christmas gifts has been increasing over the past two weeks.

And it implies that the workload for companies in the logistics sector has also increased.

As an active player in the sector, the Pennsylvania based J & S Anand Inc. has accelerated its drive for hiring experienced truckers to fulfill the growing number of seasonal orders. Long-term job security for selected drivers is ensured as the company has work available throughout the year.

Some of the top clients served by J & S Anand Inc. include Chewy.com, Target and Walmart. They are stocking their online and brick-and-mortar stores with gifts for the Christmas season, and cannot afford any delays in fulfillment of the orders placed. As the existing truckers working for the organization cannot be on the road for more than 12 hours a day, there is a need for more drivers in the team.

The CDL driver home daily jobs at J & S Anand Inc. are for drivers who have at least one year of experience handling large trucks. The organization looks forward to expanding its team of Class A CDL truck drivers who can safely operate any vehicle with a trailer or semi-trailer having two or more axles. The combination of such vehicles has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of more than 26000 pounds.

Holding a CDL Class A license, a driver may also operate Class B and C vehicles. Class B vehicles lug trailers that have a GVWR of up to 10,000 pounds, and Class C vehicles include passenger vans, small HAZMAT vehicles as also the ones that are not covered under Class A and B categories.

Paying competitive wages, medical benefits, and offering paid vacations, the company is an employer of choice for truckers who are looking for work-life balance. After completing their on-road jobs for pickups and deliveries of goods, drivers can return back home to have supper with their family and relax in their own bed.

Applications for the job may be sent through the company’s website. All details are available on https://jsanandinc.com/jobs/

About J & S Anand INC

With registered offices in Allentown and Manchester, PA, J&S Anand INC has been operating in the logistics and transportation sector for over a decade. The company owns a large fleet of well-maintained trucks to offer drop and hook services to both e-commerce and traditional street-side businesses. Its clients include renowned brands such as FedEx Ground, Chewy.com, Target.com, and Walmart.

The company focuses strongly on work-life balance for its drivers and allows them to choose their own routes. Working within 300-mile radius to and from FedEx hubs, the drivers do not need to overexert themselves and can return home every day for peaceful night sleep in their own homes. Besides offering best-in-industry compensation, medical benefits and life insurance to its employees, the organization also rewards them with paid holidays and time-offs.

Contact Information

J&S Anand INC

961 Marcon BLVD Suite 410 Allentown, PA 18109

670 Cassel Road Manchester, PA 17345

Phone: (844)-572-6263

Email: hr@jsanandinc.com

Website: https://jsanandinc.com/

