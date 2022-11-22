MageDelight Drops Black Friday Cyber Monday Super Sale with Discounts of Up To 60%

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — MageDelight is all set to welcome the holiday season with its “Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sale” on select Magento 2 extensions. As the holiday season approaches, your eCommerce store/website needs to stay ahead of the overwhelming traffic on it. Simultaneously, managing your eCommerce business for enhanced revenue during such seasons is necessary.

This holiday season, just like any other eCommerce business merchant, level up your game. Facilitate your customers with easy options to navigate through your platform/website, find their favorite products, make hassle-free payments, and checkout easily.

How to do that? Make the most of MageDelight’s Magento 2 extensions! The holiday season means a spike in overall traffic and huge discounts for your customers. It is essential to keep your customers engaged with your website or eCommerce platform by offering a smooth purchase experience. Starting from their browsing till they make the payment and review their experience, all you need to ensure is that there is a seamless flow throughout.

The best part – you can get some of the most efficient and best-selling Magento extensions for your store at a whooping discount of up to 60%. The Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sale is going live from 20th November 2022 till 30th November 2022. This sale is your chance to make your eCommerce store power-driven and high performing.

Moreover, you can check out our best-selling extensions here and pick what you desire. Some of our extensions that might interest you include the following:

Price Per Customer : This extension allows you to offer lucrative discounts to your customers and motivate them to return to your eCommerce store. In addition, this Magento extension lets you regulate the discounts for your loyal customers and reward them accordingly.

Subscribe Now Pro : It helps you develop a subscription model to increase recurring purchases on the store. It comes with advanced subscription recurring payments & supports major payment gateways!

One-Step Checkout : It facilitates smart and simplified checkout to accelerate the whole shopping experience and enhance customer satisfaction. Boost conversion rate and reduce shopping cart abandonment in your store with MageDelight’s One Step Checkout extension.

At MageDelight, we help you upscale your eCommerce business by offering Magento solutions that enhance customer experience and help you build a stronger relationship with them. Our Magento extensions are formulated to ensure that your customer’s overall purchase experience is made more accessible. Whether you are offering special discounts, trying to implement a subscription-based model in your store, offering flexible payment methods, or sending notifications to give them timely updates, all our Magento 2 extensions are the perfect fit for your store.

Get more information about the Black Friday & Cyber Monday Super Sale on Select Magento Extensions with MageDelight. Happy Holidays!