AccountantWS is a State-of-the-Art Accounting Practice Software Made by a CPA for CPAs

To gain a competitive advantage in the fast-paced and rapidly digitizing accounting industry, CPAs and tax professionals are seeking advanced solutions such as AccountantWS

California, USA, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Accounting and tax professionals have some of the most demanding jobs. And ever since the pandemic struck the world, the accounting profession has further become challenging as clients demand more from their accountants . Amidst the growing demands of clients and cut-throat industry competition, accountants and practices seek solutions to upscale their services.

To help accounting firms offer value-added services to their clients, reduce the burden of repetitive tasks performed by CPAs, and increase efficiency in the practice, AccountantWS has surfaced. The modern cloud-based accounting practice software was developed by a California-based CPA who understood the challenges of accounting and vowed to find solutions.

A spokesperson for AccountantWS stated, “Nidhi Rajesh Jain is one of the most sought-after CPAs in California. With extensive experience as a CPA, Jain knew the vast challenges of accounting practice and was unable to find software that would help her achieve her goals. Thus she decided to work on such a product herself and came up with the idea of AccountantWS.”

AccountantWS derived from Accountant Workspace, is a cloud-hosted practice management software that offers an array of smart features. The software is a one-stop solution for all accounting needs and also entails some additional tools to further enhance the practice.

Some of the notable features of AccountantWS include online document storage, role-based access, lead tracking, automated project assigning, and smart analytics. Helping accountants stay at the top of their game and implementing a proactive approach, AccountantWS is designed to increase the efficiency of accounting firms and CPAs.

Nidhi Rajesh Jain’s 17-year-old son and tech enthusiast Divyansh Rajesh Jain partook in making AccountantWS a reality. The mother-son duo created a modern-day accounting practice software that offers everything its traditional counterparts failed to deliver.

Optimized for the accounting industry’s needs, AccountantWS seeks to eliminate the traditional method of manually managing operations at accounting firms. Helping practices gain control with automation and cloud-based tools, AccountantWS is presumably the next-gen accounting practice software.

About

Conceptualized by California’s renowned CPA and tax professional Nidhi Rajesh Jain and materialized by her 17-year old son Divyansh Rajesh Jain, AccountantWS is the accounting practice software for the future. The cloud-based software helps accounting firms collaborate better, increase efficiency, and drive growth in the competitive industry.

Contact

Contact form: https://www.accountantws.com/contact-us