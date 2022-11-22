Bigger Garage Self-Storage Expanding To Serve Areas In Indiana!

La Porte, IN, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Bigger Garage Self-Storage is expanding to serve areas in La Porte, IN, and around the city. Its new location is at 5981 S. State Rd 39 is easily accessible to Springfield, Kingsbury, Union Mills, Kingsford Heights, and several other surrounding areas. Bigger Garage offers a wide variety of storage unit sizes to meet your needs, and Bigger Garage experienced staff will help you choose the perfect solution for your unique situation. Whether you’re moving to a new home, downsizing your office, or just decluttering your life, Bigger Garage has the perfect space for you.

More information can be found at https://biggergarage.com/la-porte/

When it comes to self-storage, one size does not fit all. That’s why Bigger Garage Self-Storage offers a wide variety of storage unit sizes to choose from. Whether you need a small 5 x 10 unit for a few items or a large 10 x 20 unit for long-term storage, they have a solution to fit your needs.

The safety and security of their customers’ belongings is their top priority, and the new Indiana facility features a state-of-the-art security system with 24-hour surveillance. The facility is also fully insured for your peace of mind. When it comes to storage, Bigger Garage Self-Storage in Indiana has you covered. Offering a variety of storage options to meet the needs of both residential and commercial customers, the new facility features a large temperature-controlled area for items that require special storage conditions. Customers can access their storage units 24/7 through the use of a personal access code.

A satisfied client said: “Great location and storage unit for both business and personal use. I had a really professional and comfortable experience dealing with them.”

More information is available on the above-mentioned website for those who are interested.