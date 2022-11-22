World Cup Miami 2022, City of Miami Team For Second FIFA World Cup Soccer Watch Event December 10

MIAMI, FL, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — The global phenomenon that is FIFA World Cup is upon us, with Group play already underway in Qatar. For fans in Greater Miami looking to celebrate with thousands of other supporters, World Cup Miami 2022 (@worldcupmiami2022) is excited to announce that it will be co-hosting, along with the City of Miami, a second massive World Cup Watch Event live at Bayfront Park on December 10, featuring the last two World Cup quarterfinal matches.

The collaboration between World Cup Miami 2022, City of Miami, and The DNA (Downtown Neighbors Alliance) further strengthens the amazing push towards the 2026 World Cup in Miami. The December 10 World Cup Miami Watch Event will feature everything fans would expect from an amazing fan-fest: tasty food and drinks, interactive activities, and famous special guests.

“There is a strong and deep-rooted soccer culture in Miami,” said James Torres, President of The DNA, “which is why our collective vision for hosting these events is to allow all soccer fans to experience the World Cup in an environment like no other. We are determined to break the usual tradition of watching matches in an over-priced and over-crowded bar and show the amazing Miami soccer community an event they will never forget!”

This will be an amazing opportunity for soccer fans to take part in another exciting and unique World Cup watch event. It represents the second Watch Event Hosted by World Cup Miami 2022, following the extravaganza set for this Friday, November 25 at Miami Dade Fairgrounds, highlighted by the USA vs. England matchup. Popular international broadcaster beIN Sports will film the event, making it a can’t miss for all soccer fans.

Tickets for the December 10 Watch Event will go on sale this Friday, November 25 at https://worldcupmiami2022.com/. Fans attending the first World Cup Miami Watch Event on Friday will be able to purchase their tickets to the December 10 Watch Event at a special discount of 50%.

About World Cup Miami 2022 Watch Event (http://www.worldcupmiami2022.com)

Come join us the day after Thanksgiving and on December 10 as World Cup Miami 2022 presents an exciting day of everything soccer. The entire fairgrounds will be transformed into a World Cup Fan-Fest that will include interactive activities for all ages, vendors, tasty food and drinks, and an ultra-posh VIP area that will definitely live up to Miami standards. Famous local Freestylers will have you in awe with their incredible tricks! And by popular demand DJ Laz and DJ Ill-Set will definitely keep you hyped all day with music and high energy! We also have signed memorabilia from many of the players which will be raffled off throughout the day! And of course, most importantly, Team USA World Cup matches will be shown on (2) Massive LED Jumbotrons! Don’t miss this! See you there!