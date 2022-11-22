Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group Opens New Location

Lake Worth, Florida, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group is pleased to announce that they are opening a new spinal care location. The new office is at 3918 Via Poinciana Drive, Suite 8, in Lake Worth, Florida.

Dr. William Munoz of Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group will treat patients at the new Lake Worth location with the same high level of service. The satellite clinic opened in June 2022 to offer area residents a convenient location for spinal care needs. The modern space is clean and comfortable to help patients feel at home during treatments. The new location features on-site fluoroscopy to provide patients with same-day epidurals, SI injections, and kyphoplasty treatments to eliminate pain without waiting.

Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group focuses on long-lasting pain relief with minimally-invasive treatment options. The new location ensures patients throughout the area have access to the best treatments without traveling far from home. Dr. Munoz is proud to provide high-quality care to help patients improve their quality of life and enjoy a pain-free lifestyle.

Anyone interested in learning about the new location or the services offered can find out more by visiting the Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group website or calling 1-561-933-9343.

About Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group : Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group is a full-service orthopedic treatment facility offering advanced treatments to eliminate pain. Led by Dr. William Munoz, the clinic features two locations to give patients the best service possible. They evaluate each patient’s condition and create a customized treatment plan to provide them with much-needed relief.

Company : Boca Raton Orthopaedic Group

Address : 3918 Via Poinciana Drive, Suite 8, Lake Worth, FL 33467

Phone : 1-561-933-9343

Email : vortolani@brog.com

Website : https://www.brog.com