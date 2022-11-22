#1 International Bestselling Author Megan Bastreri releases her book “You Can Be Anything” with Success

Houston, TX, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ — Author Megan Bastreri joined the ranks of bestselling authors on Amazon with her New Book, “You Can Be Anything: Choose What Makes You Happy (Ages 7-10)” which was released Tuesday November, 15, 2022, by Amazon.com – the nation’s #1 place to buy books.

Elite Online Publishing published and promoted and reached the #1 International Bestseller List on Amazon in TEN categories in the United States and Australia. Including Children’s Career Books, Children’s Jobs & Careers Books, and Children’s Inspirational & Personal Growth in the US. Non-Formal Education, Elementary School, Education Reference, Education Problem Solving, Education Aims & Objectives, Children’s School & Education Books, and Children’s Books Ages 4-8 in AU. She also hit TWELVE Hot New Release categories in the US and AU.

ABOUT THE BOOK

What do you want to be when you grow up? It’s a simple question, right?

When a second-grade boy is asked this question by his teacher, he thinks he knows the answer. But then he changes his mind–and he changes it again, and again, and again. How can he possibly know what he wants to do when there are so many cool careers to choose from? Join him as he thinks long and hard about what will make him happy, and comes up with a life-changing answer.

With captivating visuals and a story that feeds the imagination, this book is a great way to introduce your child to different careers while teaching them the most important lesson of all…

YOU CAN BE ANYTHING!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Megan Bastreri is a children’s book author and teacher. She graduated from California State University, Long Beach with her Bachelors in Communication. After realizing her passion for education, she graduated from California Baptist University with a multiple subject teaching credential, as well as a Masters of Education and a Masters in Strategic Communication. Megan has decided to take on the adventure of writing children’s books. She wants to write books that any teacher can pick up in the classroom and read aloud to create lively discussions. Megan lives with her husband in Texas where she enjoys paddleboarding, reading, and spending time with friends and family. Currently, Megan is teaching second grade and loving every minute of it.

To keep up with Megan’s author updates, visit MeganBastreri.com

ABOUT ELITE ONLINE PUBLISHING

This book was published by Elite Online Publishing, Authority In Every Word. Writing is just the beginning. How will your book empower you to smartly grow your brand, business, and credibility? Partner with a team of publishers who deliver a high-touch and high-impact experience for creating, publishing, and marketing your #1 bestselling book. They are passionate about more than telling great stories. They are adamant about proving the value of your perspective and expertise by ensuring you become a #1 bestselling author. In fact, they guarantee it.

Learn more about Elite Online Publishing at EliteOnlinePublishing.com

A donation was made in Megan Bastreri’s name on behalf of Elite Online Publishing to sponsor a child at the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation—the child will receive 6 books of their choice provided by the foundation. An additional donation was made to Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing an Imagination Library book to a child each month for 1 year!

Learn more about the Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation

Learn more about Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library

