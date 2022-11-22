Rockville, US, 2022-Nov-22 — /EPR Network/ —

In 2022, the global coagulation factor concentrates market is valued at US$ 7.8 billion and is predicted to climb to US$ 11.4 billion by the end of 2027. Worldwide demand for coagulation factor concentrates is anticipated to rise at a high-value CAGR of 7.8% over the next five years.

Coagulation factor XIII is anticipated to witness high demand owing to the rising incidence of hemophilia and its better-quality safety profile than other factor concentrates.

Prominent Key Players Of The Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market Survey Report:

CSL Behring

Shire

Kedrion S.P.A.

Grifols

Baxter International Inc.

Octapharma

LFB

Novo Nordisk A/S

Biotest

Green Cross Corporation

Shanghai RAAS Blood Products

Key Segments in Coagulation Factor Concentrates Industry Research

By Type : Coagulation Factor IX Coagulation Factor XIII Other Types

By End User : Hospitals & Clinics Research Laboratories Academic Institutions

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



The report covers following Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Coagulation Factor Concentrates market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Coagulation Factor Concentrates

Latest industry Analysis on Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Coagulation Factor Concentrates demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Coagulation Factor Concentrates major players

Coagulation Factor Concentrates Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Coagulation Factor Concentrates demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

